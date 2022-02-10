The best movies to watch before the 2022 Super Bowl

The week is on fire, and it is that next Sunday the Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams on the field of SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams in Los Angeles, California, a city that is home to the film industry, Hollywood, who has taken advantage of the love for this sport to make around 150 feature films reflecting some aspects of the grids.

It is very common for some television stations in the United States, Mexico and the world to use some of these tapes prior to the big game and thus ignite the spirits of the fans, who wait a year to enjoy the final of the sport of tackles, the which has become a tradition on the planet.

True American football fans will remember titles like Low blow, Little giants, We are Marshall, Rudy, A possible dreametc so we will remember some of the most famous tapes of this time.

A possible dream

Thanks to this tape that is based on real events and on the book The Blind Side: The Evolution of a GameSandra Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress, the Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress in 2009. The feature film recounts the life of Michael Oher, an African American football player, who was born into poverty, homeless and whose mother was addicted to crack. Oher was adopted at the age of 18 by a white family, which supports him as one more member of his family so that he can make his dream of becoming a football player in college come true, without a doubt a story of solidarity, struggle and personal growth.

clash of the titans

This tape takes us back to 1971, the moment in which the process of racial integration began in the United States. The story takes place at the TC Williams school in Alexandria, Virginia, which was forced into a mix of African-Americans and whites.

For this integration, the American football team becomes crucial, as the players must trust each other regardless of skin color. This feature film is based on a true story and became a unifying symbol of the community.

Herman Boone, the team’s coach, is played by Denzel Washington.

any given Sunday

The Miami Sharks was a team that had won two consecutive titles, but after trying the thousands of triumphs they began to accumulate defeats, which is why the fans stopped attending the stadium. Al Pacino plays Tony DAmatowho is the coach of the Sharks and begins to have problems at home due to his passion for American football. Cameron Diaz plays the new president Christina Pagniacci, who inherited the position from her father who passed away and Dennis Quaid is the experienced quarterback, who at 39 years old clings to continue playing.

We are all Marshals

In 1970 a tragic accident claimed the lives of all members of a Marshall University football team. Given this misfortune, the challenge is to rebuild the campus and put it back among the protagonists of the student league.

The person in charge of reviving the love, illusion and hope for this sport in the town of West Virginia is Matthew McConaugheywho gives life to the coach jack lengyel.

Alternates

This feature film was inspired by the NFL players strike in 1987.

The Washington Sentinels hire backups after their starters are on strike, so with nothing to lose, backups do their best on the field. Keanu Reeves brings QB Shane Flaco to life.

RGS