The best games for Steam Deck

The great dilemma of the Steam Deck is neither its size nor its presentation, but what to play. And it’s not for lack of games, rather quite the opposite: That our Steam library and Valve’s devastating store are manifested on screen and we can enjoy it wherever and whenever we want makes this console pay for itself practically.

Which brings us to the original question: which game do we start with? Being much more specific, which games are going to be enjoyed more and better on Steam Deck. The good news is that thanks to Steam’s verified system we will be very clear about the degree of optimization of each game.

Some, like Half-Life: Alyx and most Virtual Reality experiences, are considered not compatible with the Steam Deck for reasons of pure logic. Others are playable although they lose some function when jumping from the mouse and keyboard to the buttons, although it is worth remembering that Steam Deck has a desktop mode and can be used as a PC.





Finally, we have verified ones. Those who fit like a silk glove to Steam Deck and are played in the same conditions as on PC, although with all the added advantages of being able to enjoy them on the go, lying down and with the complete comfort of a portable video game system. It is precisely in those games that we are going to focus when making you a selection of true essentials.

Based on Steam’s verification process, in Extra Life We have made a list with 21 Must-Play Games on Steam Deck. A list that we have already told you about will grow at its own pace: we will include the new releases and all those essential ones that add the Valve seal.

Without further ado, here you go The best games optimized for Steam Deck that are already verified.

God of War

verification of God of War It is a resounding blow on the table. Valve’s console welcomes one of the biggest champions of PlayStation Studios with open arms, and with that we all win: the PS4 console seller becomes portable through the custom PC version, which translates into a double milestone for those passionate about action games and, by extension, a very promising future for Steam Deck.

Cuphead

Fun, challenging and absolutely surreal. Studio MDHR takes note of the best of the run and gun classics and the formula that consecrated Treasure in Mega Drive and takes it to its field, giving it an extra charisma and identity from a sensational artistic and visual section inspired by the cartoons of the 30s. And watch out, Cuphead two players are more and better enjoyed and the Steam version offers Remote Play Together.

Light blue

Modest in terms of presentation, exceptional in terms of its gaming experience. Challenging, but always fair, and with a development that captivates you little by little from the first game. Light blue It doesn’t seek to be a revolutionary game, but it doesn’t need to be either: Matt Makes Games is consecrated with a game that goes beyond simple platforming and manages to leave a huge impact on the player.

deathloop

That the latest genius from Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios is a shooter comes as no surprise. However, its time-jumping gameplay and premise make it a true genius.

The brilliant looping mechanics during the development of the games are at the full service of the superb level design and bulletproof gameplay that are also trademarks. If you like games that bear Arkane’s signature, you’re going to enjoy deathloop maxed out on the Steam Deck.

Dead Cells

The RogueVania of Motion Twin and Evil Empire is much more than an action-packed pixelated candy: it is that recurring obsession that we all have installed on our PC and our console. The perfect game between games.

Its platformer levels, created from scratch in each new game, make it a pleasure to get lost and start from scratch. Even if we manage to get to the end of a piece. Why defeat the final boss of Dead Cells It’s just the beginning of something bigger. The tip of the iceberg.

DEATH STRANDING

Hideo Kojima’s feature debut Beyond Konami is one of the most exceptional survival experiences of the last decade. A kojimadaof course, that brings together all the affiliations and obsessions of the Japanese creative and ties them to a story with cinematographic ambitions.

Death Stranding it is unique in its own way. An experience that intentionally, from its first bars and until its great outcome, manages not to leave the player indifferent.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Aloy is one of the top champions of PlayStation Studios. A heroine who also takes the excellence of Sony games beyond consoles: Horizon Zero Dawn is on its own merits one of the best open world adventures on PC. And verifying her on Steam Deck adds a new added value to her on handheld.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

ZA/UM not only gets to the essence of what is the purest and most genuine role with elysium disk, but through it develops and shapes a superb plot, deep and infinite possibilities. An RPG in which we can choose what kind of character we are. Which has a nuance: our decisions, good or bad, will have their own consequences.

DARK SOULSIII

The second and third installments of Dark Souls they have the verified Steam Deck, and that is the definitive signal to make the leap (or return) to two games that They established a new chaira in the genre of action RPG games.

Dark and solemn environments, challenging enemies, epic bosses and the guarantee that you will be eliminated countless times. But the FromSoftware formula has something special: once you get the point, there is no going back.

Hades

Escaping from the underworld is a herculean challenge, but we have to admit that Supergiant Games manages to make it extremely entertaining and addictive. The creators of Bastion, Transistor Y pyre They sign their best isometric action game, betting everything on the action roguelike formula. Our verdict: an absolute must-have.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

After establishing itself in the genre of pure and simple action, Ninja Theory gets serious and combines the narrative experience and the essence of adventure until they both cross the screen. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is the story of a Celtic warrior who wanders between superstitions, the pain of loss and madness itself.

Hollow Knight





While Konami thinks -slowly- what to do with its star sagas, indie developers have taken over from Castlevania when it comes to keeping the flame of metroidvanias alive. Hollow Knight it preserves the genuine blend of adventure and platforming that won us over on 16 and 32 bit systems, and in the process, treats the player to simply exquisitely crafted and somber visuals.

INSIDE

In many aspects, INSIDE is the natural heir of LIMBO. However, it is much more than a sequel: it is Playdead’s biggest hit on the indie scene. His way of taking his own formula of adventure and platforming to the next level and giving it more narrative nuances made us take our hats off and go straight to our podium of the best of 2016. A year, it must be said, very exceptional.

LIMBO

LIMBO is one of the great promoters of the indie phenomenon. Playdead’s gameplay is easy to understand, of course, but its mix of platforming and puzzles coupled with its sinister and mysterious setting made it a true must-have and an instant classic. A game for which, in addition, the years do not pass.

Nuclear Throne

Nuclear Throne It is one of the most addictive and replayable games on the entire list, which is no small thing. The key to its genius lies precisely in the variety of characters, weapons, and situations that Vlambeer puts before us, making each game like new. Rubén already said it in our analysis: Nuclear Throne is an ode to video game design.

Gate 2





Valve’s classic games will be the greatest ambassadors of the Steam Deck, and although not all of them have been verified, they still retain their original excellence. Gate 2 combines simple and clever game mechanics with an absorbing story. And beware, the cooperative mode has its own completely independent campaign. Doubly essential.

Psychonauts 2

Some sequels take decades to take shape, but breaking the bar for a cult movie is something reserved for very few sequels. Psychonauts 2 is one of the best examples that with good ideas it is possible to raise the bar higher. A platform wonder soaked in the thug humor and genius of Tim Schafer

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

It doesn’t matter if you come from the literary saga, the Netflix series or the two previous installments: The Witcher III It will end up exceeding your highest expectations. CD Projekt RED signs one of the best RPG adventures since the turn of the millennium in what is possibly the definitive feat of the White Wolf.

Return of the Obra Dinn

The development of Return of the Obra Dinn involved no less than 1649 days of work, from the beginning in 2015 to the completion of the project in 2018, by Lucas Pope. The result was worth every minute. In fact, this essential detective game ended up leading our particular top 50 of 2018. Big words.

stardew valley

The one who doesn’t play stardew valley on the fly is basically because you don’t want to. You have it on Switch and even on mobile devices, and you can even import your PC game. That said, if you already had it on Steam, you won’t need to pay for it again. And if you don’t have it yet, what are you waiting for to join this obsession?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Action, ninjutsu and FromSoftware’s unmistakable masterful touch go hand in hand in being crowned Game of the Year at the 2019 Game Awards. Because Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can be damn difficult at first, but its combat mechanics are one of the best design ideas of recent years.

Total War: WARHAMMER II





No list of games on Steam (and, by extension, on PC) would be complete without at least one strategy game. And the same applies to Steam Deck: the trackpads of its design and its touch screen will come in handy when it comes to managing armies. Especially the absurd waves of units in the sequel to Total War: Warhammer.