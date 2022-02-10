The best dressed in Oscar history

Camera, lights and lots of fashion! The coveted Oscars are also considered a must for fans of the world of fashion. At each gala, celebrities take the opportunity to parade their outfits, some more successful than others.

Each edition culminates not only with the delivery of statuettes, but also with an exclusive selection of the best and worst dressed. Here are some of the celebrities who have managed to stand out with their elegant designs and win praise from their fans.

The most famous redhead in Hollywood, Julia Roberts, stole looks with her vintage-style Valentino suit, black and white with which she came to collect her statuette as Best Actress for the movie “Eric Brockovich” during the 73rd edition of the coveted awards. The suit also had a train of black tulle with several white stripes.

Years later, her niece and actress Emma Roberts posed with her and the remembered dress that Roberts keeps with a peculiar affection. “She is under my bed, in a box,” said the actress quoted by People.

Actress Halle Berry took to the Oscars stage not only to collect her award for Best Actress for the movie Monster Balls. The famous she gave a fashion chair with a beautiful dress by Elie Sab, who has also designed for Goya Toledo and Queen Rania of Jordan.

The suit stood out for its design with transparencies and embroidered flowers, as well as a flowing burgundy skirt that highlighted the slender figure of the celebrity. “This moment is so much bigger than me… it’s for a nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a chance because this door has been opened tonight,” she said through tears as she accepted the award.

It’s been more than two decades since Hollywood’s sexiest blonde, Sharon Stones, walked the red carpet at the Oscars in an elegant Gap shirt and skirt by Vera Wang. These are some of the most iconic moments of this award. The actress that year was nominated for awards for her role in the movie “Casino”.

Stone admitted that she panicked looking for an outfit for the big event, so she turned to the costume designer from the film Basic Instinct. “She just looked at me and asked me to get my favorite press out of the closet… We ended up matching this Gap shirt,” the actress recounted.

Actress Charlize Theron chose an all-black outfit for the 92nd edition of the American Film Academy Awards. She even matched her nail polish to the color of her outfit, further highlighting her blonde hair.

The famous arrived at the Dolby theater with an elegant dress designed by the French fashion house Christian Dior, one of the favorites of the “Bombshell” actress. A very peculiar detail of her was the peplum or ruffle type at her waist and the opening that revealed her thighs.