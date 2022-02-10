The Argentine Hernán Cristante will direct the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro

The Argentinian Hernan Cristante was announced this Wednesday as the new coach of the Querétaro White Roosters who are in the fifteenth position of the tournament Closure 2022 of mexican soccer.

We hope that Cristante’s stage will be a successful one for all of us who make up Club Querétaro and that his stay will bring great joy to the fans,” the Querétaro team reported in a press release.

Cristante replaces the Uruguayan in the technical direction of the Roosters Leonardo Ramoswho in 14 matches of the opening 2021 He left a record of three wins, five draws and six losses.

In the first four days of ClosureRamos signed a record of two draws and two defeats with which the roosters add two points.

The Uruguayan failed to get the team from the center of Mexico was the protagonist of Leaguedespite the fact that the directive reinforced the squad in the Closure with the signings of the Argentines Leonardo Sequeira and Juan Romagnoli, in addition to the Mexican veteran Jorge Hernández.

Hernan Cristante He will have to work to make Querétaro an offensive team, since it is the worst attack in the Clausura with two goals converted.

To accomplish this task, Cristante will rely, in addition to Sequeira Y Romagnoliin the talent of the Uruguayan Jonathan Dos Santos, the Ecuadorian Fidel Martínez and the Mexican Angel Sepulveda.

Cristante’s last experience as a strategist was with Toluca, whom he commanded in a second stage in which he became a danger in attack thanks to the performance of the Argentines Pedro Alexis Canelo and Rubens Sambueza.

In his second stage with the Red Devils, Hernan Cristante led the team to the quarterfinals in the Clausura 2021 and to the playoffs in the Apertura 2021.

His greatest achievement as a coach was to take Toluca, in his first stage, to the final of the Clausura 2018, which he lost against Santos Laguna.

