Tefi Valenzuela reveals that he will donate compensation for Eleazar Gómez

It was at the beginning of June that it was announced that eleazar gomez already concluded with the payment of the 420 thousand pesos of compensation to Tefi Valenzuela for damage repair.

Given this, the Peruvian model and singer assured that she does not intend to keep that money for herself, but will seek support organizations for battered women to donate all of that money to them.

He also commented that he even hopes soon to found his own NGO and to be able to help women equally victims of violence and abuse, as happened to her.

after getting conditional freedom after being imprisoned for five months for violence against his former partner, the judge ordered eleazar gomez pay a sum of 420 thousand pesos for damage repair, which have been received in three payments of 140 thousand pesos.

The victim, the Peruvian model Tefi Valenzuela informed that, as it had been made known a few weeks ago, he had finally finished receiving the compensation, but that being out of Mexicowhere the process was carried out, has not been able to claim the sum, and that it is still inside a banking institution.

He pointed to Ventaneando, once he can collect the money he eleazar gomez paid him by order of the judge, he will look for non-governmental organizations to donate the total payment:

“Yes, the three payments have already been deposited. I still do not know to which institution I am going to donate the money, because I think there will be several, and since it is in Mexico and I am on a trip, I will wait to return and start doing those works that I want to do so much, “he said.

Tefi Valenzuela She added that after what happened, she wishes one day to have her own organization to support women victims of violence, seeking to avoid more cases like hers and to support those who suffer from the same.

“I think that as a result of everything that happened it has become one of my dreams to have an NGO to help women, motivate other women, perhaps also prevent them from going through something like this.”

The model, who also revealed that she has gone to therapy after the fact, mentioned that part of her search for happiness and fulfillment is to forgive others. eleazar gomezsomething that he pointed out that he managed to do.

“Yes, I still have many wounds to heal and I think that all people have wounds and I think we don’t even notice them on a daily basis. I had therapy with three different doctors, doing hypnosis and many things that I think are helping me a lot”.