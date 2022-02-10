Tarantino’s wife Daniella Pick is expecting her second baby

Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick and Quentin Tarantino are expecting their second child together, as confirmed by a representative of the filmmaker after revealing the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. The couple met in 2009 while he was promoting his film Damn bastards In Israel. Pick and Tarantino decided to marry nine years later, in 2018, in an intimate ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The model and the director pulp fiction, winner of two Oscars, saw their first child born in February 2020, in Tel Aviv. Daniella Pick, daughter of pop star Svika Pick, will give birth to her second child in the coming months.

The model and the director saw their first child born in February 2020

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Getty Images

In June of last year 2021, the filmmaker joked about the name they chose for their first child, Leo, on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “We almost didn’t name him Leo because people would assume that I named him in honor of Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino commented with a laugh at his enormous predilection for the actor among the leading roles in his films. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t do it. He is named after my wife’s grandfather,” explained the director.





read also

Gabriel Lermann

Tarantino also commented last year on how sensitive fatherhood had made him, assuring that he would burst into tears if asked about his son. “I can’t even see his name written on paper without crying. It’s just that he’s my little Leo, he’s my little lion,” the screenwriter declared about his first child.

Tarantino commented last year on how sensitive fatherhood had made him

The couple of artists celebrated their intimate wedding in 2018 at the luxurious Mr Chow in Beverly Hills and enjoyed the presence of numerous celebrities with whom the couple maintains a friendship. A few days before the celebration, the filmmaker finished filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a film that was one of the biggest hits at the 92nd edition of the Oscars.