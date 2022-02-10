SuperHolly humiliates “Hoy”, and assures that the morning of Televisa gives “fake news”

Last January on social networks the clash between Galilea Montijo and youtuber Superholly -the latter specialized in the pronunciation of the English language. And it is that the content creator released a video in which she spoke of Yalitza Aparicio’s accent when speaking in English, which generated comments. Shortly after the back and forth between the driver and the youtuber they announced that she would be in the program TODAY.

But apparently there was a notorious failure of communication between the parties because shortly after the Televisa program announced it, Superholly took to her social media to indicate that she was not invited to any program and that no one from her team had been contacted for the appearance.

Instagram @galileamontijo and @superholly

Later, the morning of the San Angel TV decided to launch a statement in which they indicated that “the people of the youtuber canceled at the last minute”, this caught the attention of more than one follower of the content creator. Many indicated that this is nothing more than a “black campaign” by the program.

The lawsuit between Superholly and Televisa escalates, this is how they face each other in networks

Is now super holly who takes the reins of the accusations and through Twitter expressed that “they just want to make her look bad” and even asked the production organizers to “show evidence” of the refusal to attend the show.

“HOW DARE THEY SAY THAT MY OFFICE CONFIRMED? Who did they contact? Show evidence. How I want to make myself look bad,” said the youtuber on their social networks.

In this regard, the content creator indicated that she is willing to release a video clarifying the situation with the HOY program so that they do not continue to defame her.

How did the controversy between Galilea Montijo and the youtuber start?

“The day you have Yalitza’s wool, Sofía Vergara and all those you criticize in your account, then we’ll talk baby, while don’t care. You know what is important, when I go to the United States they understand me. I don’t get lost. I know the basics,” said Galilea, who tried to defend Yalitza Aparicio from alleged criticism.

For his part, Superholly responded neutrally: “He told me that when I have the money in the bank that Yalitza and Sofía Vergara have, I can dedicate myself to criticizing (What’s up with the comment? (…) it shows that not even It took 5 minutes to watch my video, because I didn’t criticize Yalitza or her English, I finished the video proud of her and with conclusions that would have surprised them,” content creator Superholly concluded.