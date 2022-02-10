Summary Nintendo Direct: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers…

Today, February 9, the first nintendo direct of 2022, which has left a multitude of announcements, some of the most important being Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Nintendo Switch Sportsnew circuits for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as the return in the form of remakes and remasters of multiple classic JRPGs, such as chronos cross. Let’s go over everything in detail.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arriving in September

The great finishing touch to the Nintendo Direct has been the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3the third installment of the JRPG saga of Monolith Soft to come to Switch in September. This is the official information that Nintendo has given about the game: “The players will put themselves in the shoes of the protagonists Noah and Mio, caught in the middle of hostilities rocking the rival nations of Keves and Agnus. Six characters, belonging to both nations, will participate in a great story whose central theme is life. Players will have the opportunity to explore a new world that connects the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles Y Xenoblade Chronicles 2“. You can your spectacular trailer below:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a new musou to arrive on June 24

A new has been announced musou of the saga Fire Emblem. Is about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesa delivery that tells a new story and that will be released on Nintendo Switch on June 24. The first installment of this saga, Fire Emblem Warriorswas published on Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch at the end of 2017. How could it be otherwise, this new installment will be starring characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses from Switch, like Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude.

Wii Sports returns with new sports on April 29

One of the best selling games of all time, Wii Sportsreturns with a new installment for Switch titled Nintendo Switch Sports the April 29. We will have three sports back from previous installments: tennis, bowling and chambara (fight with swords where you have to throw the opponent off a platform). In addition, unpublished disciplines such as badminton volleyball and a curious adaptation of the football where the players will have to kick a giant ball.

All sports may be played in local multiplayer for four players and online multiplayer with friends or in matchmaking. To test these features there will be a bfree eta in februaryon the 19th and 20th, for players subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

In the summer there will be an update that will allow you to hit the ball in soccer using the Joy-Con motion sensors using the tape (such as the Ring Fit Adventure that will be included with the version in physical format. In the fall there will be a second update what to add The golf. Both are free.

Mario Strikers: Battle League brings back the most casual football on June 10

Today has been a night of many returns of classic games like Mario Strikersthe saga that debuted on GameCube in 2005, had a sequel on Wii in 2007 and now returns to Switch with Mario Strikers: Battle League the June 10th.

In Mario Strikers: Battle League two teams of five soccer players (among them one of the great characters: Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong…) face each other to score the highest number of goals before the timer reaches zero. It will have local multiplayer mode for up to eight players on the same console and online multiplayer. The latter will have clubs, a sort of clan for up to 20 players.

48 new circuits for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Tonight Nintendo has announced 48 new circuits in the form of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a game that has already sold more than 43 million copies. Good news for lovers of this game that seems, for now, away from a possible mario kart 9.

Its about Extra track pass what includes remastered versions of iconic settings of the franchise. Be available from March 18 and you can access this pass in two ways: by paying €24.99 or while subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

This DLC will be published in a staggered way: those who acquire it, or those who remain subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will receive new deliveries of eight tracks each. In total, six content updates are intended to be released, which means that at the end of the deliveries we will have a total of 48 new scenarios in which to compete. The idea is that the publication of these levels is extended until the end of 2023.

Advance Wars 1+2 already has a date

After a small delay (it was initially scheduled for December) we already have a date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: the April 8. The beloved strategy saga will return with this remake that has been shown again in a new trailer, which you can see below:

Splatoon 3 confirms its release window

Splatoon 3 has returned to let see with a new trailer gameplay and reveal the launch window in which it intends to arrive on Nintendo Switch: this summer. In the trailer we have been able to see some of its cooperative modes, fights against waves of enemies, vehicles and battles against final bosses. can you see more than two minutes of gameplay of this new title in the trailer available below:

Chrono Cross is back in the form of a remaster

After numerous rumors it is already a reality: Chrono Crossthe 1999 PlayStation JRPG that unfortunately we don’t enjoy in Europe, returns in the form of a remastered title Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and pc the April 7and also with texts in spanish.

A number of improvements have been added to this classic, such as the ability to turn off encounters with enemies and soundtrack enhanced. In addition, it also includes Radical Dreamers. Users will be able to discover the origins of Chrono Cross in this conversational adventure.

As for the graphics, although the original aspect ratio is maintained (that is, it will not be possible to enjoy it in panoramic mode), “the 3D models have been updated in HD and new illustrations have been added.

No Man’s Sky coming to Nintendo Switch this summer

Hello Games has announced that No Man’s Sky reach Nintendo Switch in summer. The space adventure exploration, construction and survival with co-op mode debuts on the hybrid console seven years after its original release. The title will have settings for Switch in the interface and in the gameplay.

Come back Klonoa

After many years ostracized bandai namco has decided to retrieve one of his oldest pets, Klonoa, who will return with Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the July 8. It is a compilation that includes platform games Klonoa: Door to Phantomile (originally released for the first PlayStation in 1997 and had a remake on Wii in 2009) and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil (PS2, 2001).

EarthBound comes twice to Nintendo Switch Online

The cult JRPG saga EarthBound comes to Nintendo Switch Online twice tonight, with EarthBoundthe game of Super nintendoY EarthBound Beginningsan English localized version of the game mother by famicom.

More Square Enix classics that are back

Square does not stop with bringing back its old games and sagas and in addition to Chrono Cross have also announced Front Mission 1st: Remake Y Front Mission 2: Remakethe return of his tactical role-playing saga that was launched on Super Nintendo and PlayStation.

They have also recovered live a livea role playing game from 1994 to Super nintendo that never left japanand you get now with graphics in HD-2D the July 22. It has seven stories, each with protagonists, few and different game styles. In the Wild West, a traveler, on whose head hangs a great reward, fights for his life; In the twilight of Edo period Japan, a shinobi is charged with a secret mission. All of these stories can be played in any order the players prefer.

Outstanding puzzlers Portal and Portal 2 are coming to Switch this year

One of the many announcements that this Direct has left us has been that of Portal: Companion Collectiona compilation of the two installments of the acclaimed saga Portal to come to Nintendo Switch this year. Gate 2 have cooperative mode both local to split screen and multiplayer on-line.

New trailer of the most ambitious Kirby

Kirby and the Forgotten Landthe 3D action adventure for Switch that will be released on March 25thhas presented a new trailerin which we have been able to see his gameplay more in depth, showing some of the weapons and abilities that Nintendo’s lovely pink ball will have, which will offer us here one of its most ambitious games to date.

An extensive new demo for Triangle Strategy

The tactical role-playing game Triangle Strategywhich goes on sale on March 4has been shown again in this Direct with a new trailer and has announced a new trial version that is already available and that allows play from chapter 1 to 3. The save data can then be transferred to the full version of the game after purchasing the game.

Metroid Dread receives news

Metroid Dreadwhich is already close to being the best-selling installment of the saga, has announced two free updates. First an update that is already available and that includes the scary mode, in which we will be killed in one hit, and the beginner mode, in which we will receive more life. Another free update is coming in April, adding Boss Wave mode, where you can fight boss after boss continuously.