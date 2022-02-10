Sumi Sakurasawa inspires an adorable scale figure — Kudasai

The manufacturing company Kotobukiya announced the release of a 1/7 scale figure based on the character Sumi Sakurasawa of the multimedia franchise Kanojo, Okarishimasu (Rent A Girlfriend) for the month of July 2022 in Japan.

The company describes the product as follows: “From the television anime ‘Kanojo, Okarishimasu’ comes a 1/7 scale figure of the shy, hard-working girl, Sumi Sakurasawa! She looks at you with a slightly embarrassed expression on her face, based on the stunning visual of her date! Her delicate hair, the wrinkles on her outfit, and even the base of her bowling alley are carefully crafted. Sumi-chan can be displayed on a flat surface wherever she wants. Enjoy your date with her».

The product is about 120mm high, it will be priced at 13,200 yen (about 114 US dollars) and is available for reservation on the distributor’s official site (link) in the period from February 10 to March 15 of this year. It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Rent-a-Girlfriend: Heroine All Stars is available in the catalog QooApp in this link.

Synopsis for Kanojo, Okarishimasu

Kazuya Kinoshita is a 20-year-old college student who has a wonderful girlfriend: the brilliant Mami Nanami. But suddenly, not anymore. Without warning, Mami breaks up with him, leaving him heartbroken and lonely. Seeking to ease his pain, he hires a girlfriend for hire through an online app. Her partner is Chizuru Mizuhara, who through her incomparable beauty and cute behavior, manages to win Kazuya’s affection. But after reading similar experiences from other clients Chizuru had, Kazuya is certain that her caring personality and warm smile were just an act to play on her heart, and he puts her down.

Aggravated, Chizuru criticizes him for his shameless hypocrisy, revealing his true temperamental personality. However, this one-sided exchange is cut short when Kazuya discovers that her grandmother has collapsed. They run to the hospital and find Kazuya’s grandmother already in good condition. Puzzled by Chizuru’s presence, Grandma asks who this girl could be. On impulse, Kazuya introduces her as her real girlfriend, forcing Chizuru to play her role. But with Kazuya still anchored to Mami, how long can this difficult client and reluctant rental girlfriend keep up her act?

Ⓒ 宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会