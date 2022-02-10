Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’: Where and when to see the Oscar-nominated film? – The financial

the recently nominated for seven Oscars under the hand of directorSteven Spielberg, West Side Storywill arrive at streaming platforms in March next. The adaptation of the classic stage musical has received various awards since its theatrical release, so if you couldn’t go to theaters you will have the opportunity to see it before the Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled for March 27 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood .

The film is nominated in the categories of best film, best director, best supporting actress (Ariana DeBose), best photography (Janusz Kaminski), best costume design (Paul Tazewell), best production design and best sound (Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy).

Where to watch ‘West Side Story’?

With a screenplay by Tony Kushner and a cast made up of Ansel Elgort, Rachel ZeglerDavid Álvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno, the film has made history by being recognized with eleven nominations for Critics’ Choice Awards and three awards in the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for the work of Rachel Zegler and Best Supporting Actress for DeBose.

The story of rivalries and loves of youth that is set in New York City in the year 1957 can be enjoyed from March 2 on Disney+. That same day you will be able to see the clashes between the gangs of the Jets and the Sharks through HBOMax.

However, if you want to know a little more behind this production, a one hour special called Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20.