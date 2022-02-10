Steven Spielberg thought the theme song for ‘Jaws’ was a joke

Even if shark (jaws) is considered a typical horror film, the truth is that during its filming and, later, with its editing and post-production process, the team treated the project as if it were a joke. It all started with the appearance of the white shark itself, which the workers knew as Bruce and classified as a kind of giant penis, and ended with what we are telling you today, with the same steven spielberg taking the main theme of the film little seriously.

Composed by John Williamsthe leitmotif of shark It is made up of a few brief low sounds that announce that the monster is stalking. As the rhythm progresses, it means that the shark is about to eat a character in the film. Now for The Hollywood ReporterSpielberg has pointed out that the soundtrack of the person in charge of jurassic-park not particularly convincing.

I was expecting to hear something strange

“I was expecting to hear something strange and melodic, something tonal, but haunting; something otherworldly, almost like outer space underwater. And what I played instead, with two fingers on the lower keys, was ‘dun dun, dun dun, dun dun’. And at first, I started laughing. He had a great sense of humor and I thought he was kidding me.”

It is understandable considering that the soundtrack of the film is extremely simple. But sometimes the magic of Williams lies there, in getting a lot out of scratching very little, filling the melody with meaning, making each tone linked to the images that are represented to us. Luckily, the original leitmotif remained (at that time Spielberg wasn’t too respected in the industry either, everything must be said) and Tiburn has managed to sneak into popular culture largely thanks to that ‘dun dun dun’ that the filmmaker points out who has signed the current remake of West Side Story.

Fountain.