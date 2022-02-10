Sports chronicler Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera dies

Jose Arturo Rivera Garciabetter known as ‘The rude‘ Rivera, he died at 67 years of age after health complications that led him to stay hospitalized for several days.

Known for his work as chronicler from wrestling the sports commentator had been away from television for several years.

In 2020′The rude‘ Rivera pointed out that he continued on the radio with the program sports space and that he was dedicated to narrating wrestling functions throughout Mexico and the United States.

He also opened his YouTube channel, Rough Vision Tvto share experiences and experiences throughout his life and career.

The sports commentator ventured into cinema with the feature film ‘A Mexico Dog, the true Hero‘, about the fighter Pedro ‘Dog’ Aguayo.

Rivera García began his career within Televisawhere for eight years he was reporter of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

‘El Rudo’ Rivera assured that “I came to narrate by chance” wrestling. In an interview with Toño de Valdés he said that on some occasion he was on duty at Televisa and they called him in an emergency to narrate a luchistic function, already recorded, for Univision.

Without knowing the names of the fighters and inventing the keys used, the then reporter began his career as a chronicler.

It was precisely as a wrestling chronicler that his nickname ‘El Rudo’ was born. This, because he always defended the side of the rude against the technicians.

But after years narrating wrestling, the commentator was vetoed of the Arena Mexico for preferring the Triple Awhere it was also vetoed.

