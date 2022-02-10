Sommer Ray turns around and shows off tight lycra look

As usual, the renowned American model, sommer raycaused a stir on digital platforms after sharing a series of photographs that left more than one open-mouthed, where he did not have a shred of shame in modeling a tight sports outfit with animal print.

It is well known that the famous 24-year-old influencer is a fervent fan of the fitness world, and it is for this reason that she usually posts quite a few updates with sports looks or performing her exercise routines, with which she always shows off her style and beauty.

Read also: Like a cowgirl Daniella Chavéz wears a miniskirt and a strapless top

And this occasion was no exception, since in recent days she has been quite active on her Instagram profile posting some of the new items from her most recent collection of sportswear, which has been very well received by users due to its unique designs.

Through her personal account on the social network of the camera, the beautiful internet celebrity uploaded a gallery of images that managed to capture the attention of a large number of Internet users, in which she appeared posing very coquettishly from inside what seems be a gym.

Read also: From the pool Marlene Favela in a stylish bikinazo attracts attention

The successful young woman born in Coloradomodeled a fitted zebra-print lycra set, which consisted of a short top and peculiar matching leggings, where she took the opportunity to turn around and proudly expose the fruit of her training in front of the camera lens.

To complement her outfit, Sommer wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail that reached the middle of her back, in addition to wearing impeccable makeup that made her natural, with which she captivated thousands of Internet users who did not resist leaving their little red hearts. in the post.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on