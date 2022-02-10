SJL: 32-year-old dies doing exercises in a gym

SJL Gym | 24 hours

John Montero Villanuevaa 32-year-old man, died Tuesday night of a sudden stop while performing an exercise routine in a Gym from San Juan de Lurigancho.

Montero Villanueva had gone to the gym mega force of the said district and, at 10:04 pm while doing exercises to strengthen his chest sitting on a machine, he fainted and fell to the ground.

Immediately, gym personnel approached the young man to try to revive him, but they were unsuccessful. Everything was recorded by the cameras of the establishment

FAMILY MEMBERS VERSION

Relatives of Johan Montero assured thate the gym did not have staff prepared to deal with this type of situation and that, not receiving timely help, the young man died.

“The trainers here don’t have the training to deal with it. It is seen on cameras that he falls (face down). They didn’t resuscitate him, they didn’t turn around. They waited 50 minutes to call a family member and then to ask to be taken to a hospital behind the back.”, said one of the relatives to the 24 Hours newscast.

CLAIMS

This Wednesday, after the death of the young man, the relatives went to the gym to complain about the death of Johan and they ended up knocking monitors off the counter and assaulting gym staff.

“The ladies who are sitting in reception were approached by about 15 people who (…) begin to insult and throw things. They throw computers at us and break televisions. No lady was injured, but there was material damage”, said the manager of the gym.

The administrator denied that Montero Villanueva had not been given the required attention behind the heart attack that suffered. She assured that during the first 20 minutes they called the family and looked for an ambulance. However, he confirmed that they took the young man to the hospital when one of the relatives arrived at the establishment.

FULL STOP

According to the family of the deceased, the young suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. A Sisol doctor, consulted by the 24 Hours newscast, explained that this problem had a cardiac origin in which he previously collapsed and lost his life.

He advised that the correct thing to do in these cases is to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers. He also pointed out the importance of having a defibrillator to try to revive the person.

Dinicri staff will have to request the gym’s cameras to determine exactly how the events occurred and if there is any type of responsibility on the part of the establishment’s staff.

WHAT TO DO IN CASE OF CARDIAC ARREST?

According to the Andean Agency, if a person has lost consciousness, the space surrounding the victim should be quickly cleared so that air can circulate. The correct position to care for her is on her back. Once so, they should be resuscitated or cardiopulmonary resuscitation by the chest compression in the area where the sternum (bone in the middle of the chest) is located.

The compression should be done with both hands, one on top of the other, with the arms extended and with a frequency of 30 uninterrupted times, followed by a mouth-to-mouth air supply. The purpose of this technique is to maintain blood circulation in the body, especially to the brain, so that sequelae do not occur.

