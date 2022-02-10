Shiloh Pitt: Angelina Jolie gets tired and stops questions about Shiloh Pitt’s sexual identity | Present

Discovering your true essence is one of the most difficult things that will touch you in life, and it is not for less, because you will constantly have to go through paths of confusion where many of the questions you ask yourself have no answer.

And apparently something similar to the above is happening to Shiloh Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, because although from a very young age she showed interest in carrying out a hormonal process to change gender, and when we thought that this was already part of her choice, just a few weeks ago we could see her with a dress and makeup .

To a certain extent this confusion is usually “normal”, especially when you are entering a stage of adolescence, but, Can you imagine how Shiloh feels when she is constantly questioned about her sexuality? Do you think she can stop being confused?

And precisely because of the above is that her mother Angelina Jolie exploded at the questioning of her daughter’s sexual identity, since at first she made it clear that she did not want to label her style, pointing out that “Shiloh has the Montenegrin style. This is how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes suits.”

Angelina Jolie puts a stop to the constant questions about Shiloh’s sexual identity.

According to close sources, Brad revealed the following about Shiloh’s hormonal process: “The treatment seeks to put a stop to the feminine sexualization of her physique and guide her towards a masculine gender identity. It is what she wants at the moment.”

However, she is tired of her daughter being pigeonholed into labels and stereotypes and being questioned all the time about her sexual identity.

“Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?” was his reply. Angelina herself is paying for the treatment, which is taking place at Younique Surgery Center in Santa Monica, California.