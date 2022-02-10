Series against the dictatorship of normative physicists

If an actor wants to succeed in Hollywood, he knows what the recipe is. It’s important to teach acting classes, but it’s even more important to cultivate a conventionally attractive appearance. In case of not controlling their weight (them) or putting on muscle (them), they need to assume that they will have secondary roles, in independent films or marked precisely by what makes them different. But the obsession of the American audiovisual industry (and extrapolated to the Spanish) to hire individuals who represent a canon does not match the reality of the bodies that walk the street.

Hence the uproar Kate Winslet caused last spring when she rejected a promotional poster for Mare of Easttown because the wrinkles had been erased. She used her position of power as star and executive producer to rebel against aesthetic pressure, a decision that permeated the entire play.

Kate Winslet refused to have her expression lines erased in ‘Mare of Easttown’ and the entire series has makeup that evokes natural skin. HBO

It also fights against the dictatorship of beauty and the plastic and normative bodies Somebody somewhere from HBOMax. The creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen were inspired by the life of Bridget Everett, the protagonist, and talk about Sam, a woman in her forties grieving the death of her sister who tries to find her place in the town she lives in. He she left. She talks about loss, about unexpected friendships that reach out in hard times, about alcoholism, about minorities in conservative environments. But what Sam doesn’t talk about is her weight, which she doesn’t care about.

Everett had already said it in interviews: “I am plus size. I am a big woman. But I don’t see myself like that. I have like the opposite of body dysmorphia: I put on a bikini and think: “How good it looks on me”. With the demonstration of physicists far from the norm, Somebody Somehere contributes to the cause as series like Crazy ex girlfriend, One Mississippi or Mythic Questwhich subtly normalizes gray hair in women in the second season (yes, it’s sad that it’s rare and almost vindictive for a production to show white hair on a woman under forty).





read also

Pere Solà Gimferrer

‘One Mississippi’ is based on the life and health problems of Tig Notaro, who had a double mastectomy to fight cancer. Amazon Prime Video

The pressure, however, is present. Actress Melanie Lynskey, who triumphs with yellowjackets, a very unpleasant comment was found on the shooting of the thriller available on Movistar+. “Surely the producers will hire you a trainer. They will love to help you, ”said a worker who did not understand that a physique like his had a place in production. She denounced the comment and used it to empower herself: She loved playing a confident, sexual woman who wasn’t defined by her weight.

The pressure is real: a member of the ‘Yellowjackets’ team told Melanie Lynskey that they would have to give her a trainer because she never imagined that a body like hers could have sexual plots. showtime

And it is that, as actress Allison Tolman (Fargo) said on Twitter in an attack of sincerity, there are those who are tired of hearing how weight is used as a motive for ridicule or a key element when defining characters: “Screenwriters and showrunners, take out the jokes about the weight of the scripts. I promise you they’re not funny.” She also asked that the annotations referring to the physique of the characters be eliminated. Why are some values, frames or characters associated with certain physicists?

Why are some values, frames or characters associated with certain physicists?