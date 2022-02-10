Selena Gomez leaves criticism aside and shows it with Coldplay

Selena Gomez or better known as Selena Gomez, is one of the most popular artists in the music Industry, who has been climbing step by step all the difficulties that have surrounded her to become who she is now: A woman with self-confidence.

She has been one of the artists who has been hit the hardest on the Internet, since she was the girlfriend of Justin Bieber when he was doing and undoing with his life, he was carrying a disease that he didn’t talk about up to a certain point and also the record company he was with controlled it even when he slept; Yes, Hollywood Records.

Suddenly she also had to undergo surgery because his kidney was failing because he suffers from Lupus, a disease that attacks his own body. This has caused her to suddenly swell up because her body swells up when the disease is taking hold.

Seeing that she gets thin and fat (so to speak) people instead of ignoring that and enjoying who she is and not how she looks, they start attacking her on social media, that’s why Gomez always goes and comes in the networks and to a worse extent, has panic attacks when performing live.

But luckily, this time we were able to see a safe woman Of her selfas it should be, appearing on stage, demonstrating the delicacy and talent in the presentation:

“Let Somebody Go” is the new Coldplay single in which Selena Gomez is also a part in a duet. The song is not lost.

