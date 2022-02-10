Beginning ” wearables » Samsung releases a major update for Galaxy Watch4













In addition to its constant releases at the hardware level, Samsung continues to work on optimizing the user experience of its current devices through new functions and features. For example, this week An update has been announced for the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic models that includes news in terms of health and exercise.

Starting today, users who update their smartwatches will find a series of improvements that include a new advanced interval training for cyclists or “runners”, a sleep monitoring program, new data on body structure and even more customization of its interface with improved watch faces and more interchangeable strap options.

What’s new in the Samsung Galaxy Watch4

In the first instance, for those who seek to go further with the care of their body, they will be able to take advantage of the latest Body Composition update that adds more information about the progress of the health of its userswhile the brand new Centr fitness program is designed by famous actor Chris Hemsworth (Includes a free 30-day full access, unrestricted trial.)

On the other hand, those who focus on speed training, there is a interval goals feature that focuses on runners and cyclists with details such as duration, distance and number of training sets. The wearable then guides the wearer through a personalized intensity session, including high-intensity exercises interspersed with low-intensity workouts.

As far as other daily measurement areas are concerned, the Galaxy Watch4 sleep monitoring system has a new training program designed to optimize sleeping habits. Through recording sleep patterns for seven days and taking two sleep-related surveys, the watch will generate a four- to five-week training system that includes missions, trial tasks, sleep-related items, guidance on meditation and regular reports.

To finish, in addition to the outstanding features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 now has more design alternatives for the watch face with more colors and fontswhile for the straps there are already new shades for sale such as burgundy and cream, as well as fabric band materials and the new link bracelet.

Via / Samsung