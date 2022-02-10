Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, these are their prices and release dates

The new Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are officially here, and you can also pre-order them through the usual channels with this exciting introductory offer courtesy of Samsung.

We have good news for all of you who have seen Samsung’s Unpacked 2022 and the Suwon giant has given you long teeth, and that is that despite the global component and supply crisis, it seems that the new Galaxy S22 will be ready very soon so you can have them in your hands, with prices already defined and without too much waiting.

In fact, it is that Samsung has finished the traditional presentation event directly opening pre-sale periods of their new flagship phoneswhich are now available for reservation in all its variants and in all the main markets where South Koreans are present, although be careful because certainly this time there is some dance of dates that now we tell you more in depth.

And yes, my friends, the component crisis is there even though it may not seem like it, and Samsung had to choose by launching the Galaxy S22 Ultra firstits new top-of-the-range smartphone, which will debut on the market at end of Februarythus leaving the definitive landing of the S22 and S22+ models for the beginning of March.

Now we break down all the information, which you can also consult directly on the official Samsung website:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, availability, offers and prices

As we already anticipated, the first to make itself available to the early birds will be the brand new Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will be available in reservation period between today, February 9, and next February 24with an introductory offer that includes some headphones premium Galaxy Buds Pro totally freein addition to a additional discount of 150 euros if we deliver our old mobile that will be added to the valuation of it.

The device will be officially released on February 25and can be reserved in shades burgundy, Green, Phantom White Y Phantom Black pending confirmation if some finishes or options will be limited to specific markets. In fact, at samsung.com you can purchase three exclusive editions in shades Net, graphite Y sky blueall of them with black frames.

Their recommended selling prices are the following:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8GB/128GB).- 1,259 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/256GB).- 1,359 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/512GB).- 1,459 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12GB/1TB).- 1,659 euros.

New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: if now the best Galaxy Note is a Galaxy S… well, so what?

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, availability, offers and prices

Regarding the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, those who are interested in a high-end with less pretensions and without the integrated S-Penwhich also have a more distinctive design similar to the acclaimed Galaxy S21, they will have to wait a little longer until the beginning of March.

Not surprisingly, these models will be in presale between February 9 and March 9a full month, also presenting the same offer of the Free Galaxy Buds Pro and the 150 euros of additional valuation when handing over our old smartphone.

in your case will be launched on March 10 to the marketin colors Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green Y Pink Gold both models, and with the following prices:

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB/128GB).- 859 euros

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8GB/256GB).- 909 euros

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8GB/128GB).- 1,059 euros

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8GB/256GB).- 1,109 euros

New Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+: refined designs and better cameras for Samsung’s classic high-end

