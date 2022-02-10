Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, first impressions and opinion

We have tested the new Samsung Galaxy S22, and this is what you should know about them.

For some, the year does not officially start until Samsung makes the new generation of devices in the series official. Galaxy S. That moment has finally arrived, because at last we have witnessed the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+and the impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

And not only that: shortly before its presentation, Samsung gave us the opportunity to test for a few minutes the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and see for ourselves what are the proposals of this family of devices when trying to conquer the high-end telephone segment in 2022. In these first impressionswe review the most important novelties of the new family of flagships koreans

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, data sheet Specifications Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm

168 grams 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

196 grams 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

229 grams Screen 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+

Refresh rate 10-120 Hz

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield

Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+

Refresh rate 10-120 Hz

Vision Booster

Eye Comfort Shield

Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

QHD+ resolution (3080 x 1440 pixels), 500 dpi

Variable refresh rate (1-120 Hz)

240 Hz touch digitizer

HDR10+, Vision Booster & 100% DCI-P3, 1,750 nits

Eye Comfort Shield with AI Processor Exynos 2200

4nm Exynos 2200

4nm Exynos 2200

4nm RAM 8GB 8GB 8/12GB Operating system OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

System updates for a minimum of 4 years

Security updates for a minimum of 5 years OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

System updates for a minimum of 4 years

Security updates for a minimum of 5 years OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

System updates for a minimum of 4 years

Security updates for a minimum of 5 years Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB 128/256/512GB / 1TB cameras Rear:

– 12MP Ultra Wide Angle f/2.2

– 50 MP f / 1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

– 10 MP telephoto, OIS, 3X optical zoom, f/2.4

Frontal:

– 10MP f/2.2 Rear:

– 12MP Ultra Wide Angle f/2.2

– 50 MP f / 1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

– 10 MP telephoto, OIS, 3X optical zoom, f/2.4

Frontal:

– 10MP f/2.2 rear:

-108 MP (wide) f/1.8

-12MP (ultrawide) f/2.2

-10 MP (telephoto) f/2.4

-10 MP (periscope) f/4.9, PDAF + laser, OIS, 10x optical zoom, LED flash, Auto-HDR, Super Steady video, 100x Space Zoom, video [email protected]

Frontal 40 MP (wide) f/2.2, PDAF, Auto-HDR, video [email protected]/60fps Battery 3700mAh

25W fast charge

15W wireless fast charging 4500mAh

45W fast charge

15W wireless fast charging 5,000mAh

Fast charge up to 45W

Wireless fast charging up to 15W

USB PowerDelivery 3.0

Wireless PowerShare up to 4.5W Others IP68

On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader P68

On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

S Pen

Quad Stereo Speakers

Dolby Atmos

USB 3.2 Type C connectivity 5G

LTE

WiFi 6

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth v5.2 5G

LTE

WiFi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth v5.2 5G

LTE

WiFi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth v5.2

Design refinement and an “Ultra” scented “Note”

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ retain the aesthetic line of the previous Galaxy S21 family, although it incorporates interesting improvements in aspects such as the construction materials used, or the percentage of occupation of the screen.

Its back keeps the triple camera module metallic, located in the upper corner and a curve on its left end, which gives a “fusion” effect with the aluminum edge that surrounds the entire chassis of the device. In that sense, it is worth mentioning that Samsung uses the “Armor Aluminum” material that has already been used in the most recent models of the Galaxy Z series, and that should offer an extra resistance.

This year, Samsung has forgotten the plastic present in the previous generation, and has returned to recover the glass on all models of the S22 family. The two cheapest models have a glass back with matte finishavailable in colors black, white, green and pink.

The family comes in three different sizes. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the most compact model of the family, with only 146 millimeters in height and a weight of 168 grams. The “Plus” model grows to 157 millimeters in height and 196 grams in weight, and the “Ultra” variant is the largest of all, at 166 millimeters in height and 229 grams in weight.

The matte finish of the glass, added to the soft touch of the glass and the contained size, especially in the case of the Galaxy S22, makes them handy devicesbeing its reduced thickness and the good use of the front the two details that most attract attention when using the devices.

One of the most striking features of the Galaxy S22 and S22 + lies in its front. And it is that, for the first time, Samsung has managed to offer a completely symmetrical front by reducing the size of the lower “chin” of the screen, to match the rest of the margins that surround the panel.

This, interestingly, does not happen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And it is that, unlike what happened in previous generations, the “Ultra” model has a radically different design to that of the other models.

Instead of retaining the classic rounded lines of the Galaxy S series, Samsung has retrieved the format of the Galaxy Note series models, with straight lines and well-marked corners. even the Integrated S Pen has returned in this generation, and it is no longer necessary to purchase it separately as was the case with the Galaxy S21 Ultra last year.

The back of the device is also very different from the other two models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra dispenses with the unified camera module, and instead has each of the five sensors individually positioned in the upper left corner of its matte glass panel. In addition, the pink color of the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is replaced by a new stylish burgundy red color.

The brightest screens seen on a Galaxy

The three screens present in the Galaxy S22 use Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, with a refresh rate capable of dynamically varying between 10 and 120 hertz on the S22 and S22+, and between 1 and 120 hertz on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Their sizes are 6.1, 6.6 and 6.8 inches in Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra respectively, and the great novelty of this year lies in the inclusion of a new color rendering engine, called Vision Booster.

Samsung has also managed to equip its new phones with the brighter panels seen so far, with 1300 nits of peak brightness on the Galaxy S22, and 1750 nits peak on Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Following the line of last year, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It is the only model whose panel has a Quad HD + resolution. The other two phones have Full HD + resolution, and therefore with a pixel density of less than 500 dpi.

Versatile cameras for the whole family

It is still early to talk about the quality of the cameras of the new Galaxy S22, but seeing the good work that Samsung has been doing in recent years, and the improvements integrated in this new generation, the truth is that the photographic experience with the three devices promises, and much.

For starters, Samsung has taken a look at the sensor system of the Galaxy S22 and S22+, replacing the main 12-megapixel sensor with a new 50 megapixel. This allows the brand introduce a 10 megapixel true telephoto sensorwith three-fold optical zoom.

The third sensor has 12 megapixels and is associated with a ultra wide angle lens.

For its part, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with slight changes regarding the excellent camera system of the S21 Ultra. It keeps the 108 megapixel main sensorthe 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and the double telephoto with optical zoom of 3 and 10 increases respectively. It is, therefore, about the most versatile camera system of the family, by covering a focal range equivalent to between 13 and 230 millimeters.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, initial conclusions

Samsung’s strategy with the new Galaxy S22 series seems clear: while the Galaxy S22 and S22+ incorporate improvements that make them two increasingly balanced models within the “classic” high-end segment, the Ultra version is ready to cover the gap left by the disappearance of the Galaxy Notecombining the best of the Galaxy S with the best of the Note, to try to find the formula for ultimate smartphone.

But it is still early to assess whether Samsung’s strategy will work. on paper, The Galaxy S22 seem to be the most mature models of the series in recent years, without notable absences and with prices that remain in line with expectations. We trust in power analyze soon the different models of the family to see if they really deliver what they promise.

