same blazer in two different looks

Angelina Jolie has long combined her work as an actress with her work as an activist, supporting different social causes, especially those related to women’s rights. And it seems that her daughter Zahara is following the same steps as the interpreter. The young woman has become her faithful companion on the red carpets, where she has shown that she shares the same passion for fashion with her mother. She is usual to see them share some matching clothes, like the double-breasted coat they wore in one of their latest airport looks, each in their own way. While the actress opts for a sober and elegant style, her daughter opts for more casual and sporty outfits. And so it has been during the visit they have just made to the Capitol, where they have shown all the game that can be taken out of one blazer similar in two totally different looks.









Angelina Jolie has raised her voice before members of the Senate in an emotional speech with which she has claimed the need to provide the help that women who have suffered gender violence need. “Presentation of the Law for the Reauthorization of Violence against Women. I am grateful to join its defenders and legislators,” the actress has written on social networks. I am also happy to share the defense with Zahara and that her presence calms my nerves before the conference”, she admitted. And the teenager has been with her mother at all times, giving her the support she needed during her speech. The two have chosen for the occasion a blazer long that they have combined in different ways: Zahara has worn it with a short dress and high black Converse sneakers, while Angelina has worn hers with a fitted dress and court shoes, a all black look to which the actress has accustomed us, a faithful defender of this color in her fashion choices.









Zahara Jolie-Pitt and her inspiration in Angelina’s wardrobe

It is not the first time that Zahara is inspired by her mother’s style when choosing an outfit. Last October she made it clear that she considers her a benchmark: the young woman accompanied Angelina to the preview of her latest film, Eternalsand managed to surprise us with his particular choice on the red carpet. She chose the same sequined Elie Saab gown her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars.. An applauded gesture that reveals the value that the interpreter tries to transmit to her children, making them aware of the care of the environment. She herself has admitted on different occasions that she also often recycles clothes.