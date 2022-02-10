Roberto Palazuelos and the “Kardashian effect”

Listening to “Kardashian”, many people immediately think of frivolous attitudes, nouveau riche excesses, artificial tans, silicone faces and, in general, bad taste. Others think of an incredible life, full of luxury, travel, fame and – the dream of so many – effortless fortune. But there is something that unites the critics and the followers of that family: the “Kardashian effect”, which consists of achieving notoriety by defying social norms and conventions, which unleashes cycles of affinity and hostility that keep the interest of the public alive.

The Kardashian clan built their multi-million dollar empire by showing off their controversial lives to the world, every day and every hour. They are famous not because they know how to act, sing, dance, or stand out in any profession or occupation. They are famous because they are authentic and they are authentic because they proudly boast transgressions and flaws. And that is why people cannot avoid looking at them, even out of the corner of their eyes, nor can they avoid talking about them, even if it is to express disgust, criticism or rejection.

In recent days, a Mexican character has burst into the public conversation riding his own “Kardashian effect.” This is Roberto Palazuelos, whom the political party Movimiento Ciudadano nominated as a candidate to govern Quintana Roo. Immediately, the opinion elites of Mexico City went for the jugular of the party leaders for this decision. Feminists consider Palazuelos a exponent of “the worst of machismo”. Progressives hallucinate him for being a “mirrey”, incarnation of “classism”. commentators, journalists and traditional politicians see him as a subject who damages the credibility of politics. Everyone agrees in his opinion: Citizen Movement postulates him to draw attention, get some votes and thus obtain resources, but the idea of ​​having a “Governor Palazuelos” dispatching in Chetumal is absurd and will not go far.

Perhaps this is so, but in the times we live in we cannot rule out outright the viability of this type of candidacy. The “Kardashian effect” has always helped Palazuelos: he doesn’t act, he doesn’t sing, nobody knows exactly what he does, but he is famous because his character is very well defined as a rebel who achieves fame and material success by breaking the rules. social. With this, he generates a mixture of attraction and repulsion that feeds back his notoriety. Giving content to the entertainment press allows you to reach a large audience that does not consume political analysis. Every tweet, every article, every comment on podcasts, radio and television about Palazuelos, even if it is to criticize him and deplore his candidacy, gives him more air time.

Predictably, his detractors began to share videos where he shows himself as he is: arrogant, frivolous, violent. The repeated showing of these videos reinforces a message: I am not a politician; I am something else, I am novel, I am different, I am real, because I do not hide anything from you, not even my worst flaws, vices or actions. I tell you things as I think and how I feel. I show myself as I am, and that’s why they criticize me, but that’s also why you can trust me.

In the populist era, majorities have stopped believing – not without good reason – that traditional politicians can solve their problems and improve their quality of life through the implementation of government programs. They prefer to believe that what is needed are “authentic” leaders who feel “close” because they appear as they are all the time. Leaders who share with the voters the rejection of those “guilty” of all the problems of society. When those “culprits” are the usual politicians, talking about democracy and legality and making unfulfillable promises, the desire to put someone in office who comes to “shake the system” increases. If that someone turns out to be less capable than the usual politicians, it does not matter, as long as he manages to irritate the hypocritical members of the establishment violating their policy standards of language and conduct. This is how vulgarity, illegality and lies become justifiable for supporters of populism.

Will Palazuelos achieve his transition from character to reality show to candidate? First you need to survive the incessant bombardment from the elites, starting with those of his own party. Perhaps the Citizen Movement will leave him alone and everything will remain in another pathetic anecdote of national politics. But if the most brazen opportunism prevails, Palazuelos could present himself as a outsider about politic; a subject without preparation, without experience, without serious plans, but “authentic” and with “good intentions”. Then he could go further. This is how Cuauhtémoc Blanco did it, in his style, in Morelos. And that is what they are achieving, also with their own style, Mariana Rodríguez and Samuel García in Nuevo León. Never underestimate the power of the “Kardashian effect.”