Robert Pattinson romantic movies

Although since 2012, Robert Pattinson does not make romantic films, we have to admit that we love that old facet of his career, but we understand that after just 18 years of our career Glam Crush He has decided to turn his life around and present himself as an actor looking for much more interesting professional challenges.

Believe it or not, there are romantic movies of Robert Pattinson in which he stole our hearts to more than one and that we will always remember, and we are not talking about Twilight! Although it is one of the tapes that we remember the most about him because of his character as Edward Cullen, it is not the only one that makes us sigh.

Find out more about those movies that made the talented 35-year-old actor known and still make us gasp.

Robert Pattinson’s Best Romantic Movies

Remember me

Probably one of the best romantic movies ever. Robert Pattinson, this 2010 film shows us a quite intense facet of the actor, as it focuses on a tragic love story. Without giving you many spoilers, this film shows us the passionate story of two young people who feel lost in the world and find everything that they have sought so much with each other. With one of the most tragic endings in the actor’s filmography (not counting Tenet), this film shows us how powerful family relationships are and how fate sometimes plays some bad tricks on us.

Robert impresses in each of his performances! Courtesy

The Bad Mother’s Handbook

Shortly before becoming Hollywood’s most codified heartthrob, in 2007 the talented actor who had already made his international debut in Harry Potter made a tender romantic comedy that unfortunately is little known. This film tells the story of a teenager who gets pregnant by her inattentive ex-boyfriend, consumed in a toxic and unproductive relationship, decides to lean on the typical school nerd who is madly in love with her, this film shows us a little-known facet of the actor , and perhaps it is one of the first performances where we see him get out of his role as a Hollywood heartthrob. Do not miss one of the first films of the 35-year-old actor, it is a true gem.