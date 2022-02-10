Robert Downey Jr. had a lower salary than Terrence Howard in Iron Man (2008)

Terrence Howard’s passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rather short and concise. The one that in principle should be James Rhodes during the iron man trilogy (later to become War Machine) had quite a bit of trouble with Stan Lee’s idea factory on celluloid. Mainly about money, everything is said, or at least that is how the actor has told it whenever he has had the opportunity to talk about this matter, but it seems that there is a little more behind everything. There are always two versions of every story..

Trouble from the start

Howard landed on the set of Iron Man as one of the most famous actors. Having been nominated for an Oscar for Hustle&Flow (2005), rubbed shoulders with performers of the stature of Jeff Bridges without any problem. To the surprise of many, Robert Downey Jr. was not the actor who received the most in the first Iron Man movie. He took 500,000 dollars and Howard, who had been going strong and in principle should be one of the pillars for the support of a Downey a little green, pocketed for work between 3 and 4 million dollars (approximately).

However, after releasing that first official MCU tape (now there’s a bit of a thing with the first Spider-Man’s because of No Way Home) that reaped 600 million dollars, Howard suffered a cut of between 50 and 80% of his salary. Basically, because it was considered that whether he was there or not, the project would work the same way. Robert Downey Jr. received a pay of 10 million for the sequel.

Jon Favreuau unconvinced







But the case, apart from the economic differences, is that it seems that Jon Favreau, the director of the project, was not entirely happy with Howard’s work, having to make various post-production adjustments to his sequences and having to re-shoot some of them to make them fit better. Wow, the oldest was not measuring up to the rest according to the criteria of the filmmaker in charge of the film. Of course there are a thousand and one rumors about this, which ensures that Howard and Favreau did not get along at all and that the set was like a small battlefield.

Subsequently, Don Cheadle he would become the substitute for Terrence Howard and would embody the same War Machine in all the important projects of Marvel Studios.

Fountain.