Rihanna and other celebrities who opted for late motherhood

With the growth of the role of women in society, many women are opting for late motherhood, that is, having children after the age of 30. This includes several celebrities, who have also prioritized their careers over parenting.

Motherhood should be free and desired, so they waited for the right moment to be able to offer their first-born children economic, family and emotional stability, a reality that is on the rise.

Celebrities who have opted for late motherhood

Rihanna

The most recent to join this group is the interpreter of Umbrella, whatue confirmed her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, just a few days ago.

The 33-year-old star has always claimed that one of her biggest dreams is to be a mother of three or four children, but preferred to wait for the ideal moment to build financial success hand in hand with his company, Fenty, and consolidate the relationship with her partner of two and a half years ago.

Salma Hayek

The Mexican received Valentina Paloma when she was 40 years old and although her process was not easy at all, the actress asserts that she does not regret having made this decision.

In fact, she went so far as to affirm at that time that she felt more complete for having delayed her motherhood, than for having had her daughter before, since for her it was very important to break barriers in Hollywood.

Cameron Diaz

Another of the celebrities who delayed her motherhood for several years is the protagonist of Madness of love in Las Vegas.

She had her first daughter with musician Benji Madden in 2020 at age 48. She stated that she is at her best enjoying her baby because she can devote all her attention to her, having been away from the spotlight for several years.