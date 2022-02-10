Rihanna and Eminem were considered for roles in Mad Max: Fury Road

Right now the song “Love The Way You”, that anthem of suffering from 2010, is the best-known collaboration between Rihanna Y Eminem but in another timeline that theme would have only been the prelude to the participation of both artists in nothing more and nothing less than Mad Max: Fury Road.

Yes, you read correctly Mad Max: Fury Road.

Of course, in our world Mad Max: Fury Road starred Tom Hardy as Max and Charlize Theron as Furiosa, but apparently during the film’s production the wide options explored by George Miller and the rest of the creative team included both artists.

This background came to light thanks to the publication of an extract from the book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road by Kyle Buchanan where Miller, director Ronna Kress and other members of the team recalled the process to find the protagonists of that film.

According to Kress, the process of finding the right actor to play Max took about a year and a lot of consideration. “We were talking about all the actors in the world, essentially, and having very deep conversations about the benefits of someone famous or unknown in the role of Mad Max,” the casting director said.

So, while names like Michael Fassbender, Joel Kinnaman, Eric Bana, Jeremy Renner and Armie Hammer were doing the rounds, Miller came up with a pretty eye-catching option.

“This is something I don’t hear much about and George never admits, but I have a very, very, very strong memory of George talking about Eminem to Max.” said Mark Sexton, lead storyboard artist for the Fury Road.

“That’s true! See, that’s one of those wild card things: there were always these people that George would see in popular culture, and he would want to know more about this person,” complemented Petrina Hull production and development executive.

More about Mad Max: Fury Road

Miller did not hesitate to explain that idea and suggested that as a result of Eminem’s work in 8 Mile thought of the artist for the title role of Fury Road.

“(Eminem) had done 8 Mile, and I found it really interesting. I thought, he has that quality. We did the first Happy Feet with the late Brittany Murphy, and she had done 8 Mile, so I asked her what he was like and if this would be something really interesting for him. She had no reservations about saying what a wonderful talent he is.” the manager recalled.

But although Sexton says that made designs to imagine what Eminem would look like as Maxapparently this was just an idea.

“We got in touch with him, though that was it because we were going to shoot it in Australia at the time, and he just didn’t want to leave home.” Miller said. “I think he was under the impression that if he could do it outside of his home state, he would be willing to do it.”

And while Sexton thinks it was a good thing Eminem wasn’t a part of Fury Road because it would have changed the final result of the film, in the same excerpt from Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road it was revealed that Miller also chatted with Rihanna for a potential role in the tape.

Said meeting would have occurred near the end of the casting process and apparently would have involved the Rihanna’s consideration for the role of one of Furiosa’s escaped wives (roles to which Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence also applied unsuccessfully).

“Actors are usually dressed very casually, but boy, did Rihanna look amazing when she walked in.” Miller recalled. “I’m not sure she was aware of the content of the film, so she dressed as Rihanna, which was the right thing to do.”

Of course, with Rihanna, Eminem or any of the other options that were considered, Mad Max: Fury Road It would have turned out differently, so perhaps although there was a whole complicated backroom in its development, what we have now is better.