Rihanna and Asap Rocky: how was their love story

After the news of the pregnancy of Rihanna and Assap Rockyone of the recurring questions wasHow did they meet? What is their love story? Although we do not have many exact details of their romantic life, since they have been very discreet, we tell you at least what is publicly known about the couple.

Rihanna and Asap Rock love story

The first time that Rihanna and Asap Rocky had any kind of closeness was at the 2012 MTV VMA Awards, where we witnessed the couple’s chemistry when they appeared ASAP on stage in the middle of Rihanna’s performance, where the rapper pinched the singer’s derrière in front of everyone and she hugged him effusively.

At that time, no one gave importance to the situation, since the singer had a relationship with rapper Chris Brown, while Asap Rocky is said to have dated several models such as Chanel Iman, Tina Kunakey, Kendal Jenner, and more.

For the year 2013 Asap Rocky was the opening act for Rihanna on the Diamonds world tour, where many say they became very close, although a romance was never confirmed. That same year the couple starred in Asap’s music video, “Fashion Killa”, where in addition to displaying perfect chemistry, they were caught kissing behind the scenes.

Although rumors of their courtship grew, nothing official was ever confirmed. Seven years later, in 2020, Rihanna revealed her separation from Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman with whom she had a 3-year relationship, and it was just at this moment where the rumors of a possible relationship with Asap Rocky began after being seen backstage at a benefit concert in New York.

According to various close sources, it was until November 2020 they started dating seriously and in May 2021, Asap Rocky confessed that Rihanna is the love of his life and that his destiny is to have children with her.

Just a few days ago, last January 31, The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child. with a photo session in New York, leaving everyone surprised by the news. Congratulations!