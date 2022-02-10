“Revenge Body”: Khloé Kardashian impacts her figure by posing in a tight suit

Khloé Kardashian impacted her figure by posing in a tight suit on social networks and claim that he has achieved a “revenge body”. According to her followers, the businesswoman looks much better after the scandal of tristan thompson.

The youngest of the Kardashians ended 2021 with painful news, the father of her daughter had been involved in a rumor in which he was accused of being the father of his personal trainer’s son, Maralee Nicholswith whom he had an affair when he was still a couple of Khloé Kardashian.

Despite the fact that the basketball player denied being the father of the baby on different occasions, in January 2022 the results of the paternity test confirmed what he was accused of. After accepting responsibility, Tristan Thompson apologized to his ex, however, it was too late.

Khloé Kardashian looks spectacular in her new publication

this 2022 Khloe Kardashian she focused on getting better for herself and for her daughter True Thompson, with whom she enjoys her time to the fullest. The businesswoman has dedicated herself to sharing stories of her morning exercise routines and show off the results on your social networks.

This time with a photo in which she is seen from head to toe in shades of brown, Khloé Kardashian shocked her fans who left her thousands of comments. “you look too good”, “Revenge body in all its glory” Y “You look amazing”, were some of the highlights.

Khloé Kardashian is not the only one who boasts of the incredible changes that her body has had thanks to exercise since the Tristan Thompson scandal. Maralee Nichols, she has also presumed that she, shortly after giving birth, already looks the same or better than the figure she had before pregnancy.