Reveal the cast of ‘That ’90s Show’, the Spin-Off of ‘That ’70s Show’ – FayerWayer

A new phenomenon is coming to Netflix. This is ‘That ’90s Show’, the Spin-Off of the popular series ‘That ’70s Show‘ which was a worldwide success.

Therefore, so that you know more details of what is coming, the streaming platform was in charge of revealing the faces and names of each of the actors that will join this new production which will be framed in the end of the 90s and beginning of the year 2000 in which the internet and other technologies were changing the world in its way of acting and communicating.

It is because of that more than one follower of this plot is excited with the idea of ​​seeing this continuity in which more occurrences and events that were experienced as a novelty are also expected, but now through the screens of mobile devices or Smart TVs through which this story will arrive that has more than one enthusiastic.

Meet the cast of ‘That ’90s Show’, the Spin-Off of ‘That ’70s Show’

This time the series ‘That ’90s Show’ will feature new faces who will be in charge of injecting emotions into each of the episodes in which we will see a new generation that was born from this first group that came together in the 70s in which they were only moved by music, sex and drugs.

That is In this plot we will see the children of the former protagonists developing their stage of rebellion and adapted to the modernities of the time. For this reason, so that you can get into this new generation, we show you who will be part of this new series that is already causing a stir.

Callie Haverda will play Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna, that was born thanks to the consolidation of the romance between the original protagonists of ‘That ’70s Show’ and she will be accompanied by Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. While Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will return to this series with their roles as Red and Kitty Forman.

But It was also known through the Deadline portal that the filmmakers are having conversations with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to see if they are willing to be present in this new stage. This would be a total “boom” and would guarantee the success of this story, since they became the favorite characters of the audience.

As if that were not enough, it was known that ‘That ’90s Show’ will maintain the essence of its predecessor in terms of themes of sex and drug use, but will radically change in terms of music and outfits, since it will start in 1995. With this, the public can already have an idea of ​​what will be seen in this production that was created by Gregg Mettler, showrunner of ‘That ’70s Show. So it only remains to wait for more details of this plot that promises to be a total success on the streaming platform.