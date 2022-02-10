RESULTS | Manizales Lottery HERE: Draw 4733 TODAY, Wednesday, February 9

RESULTS HERE | Manizales Lottery already had its Draw No. 4733 and all the winning numbers were notified and announced IN THIS NOTE along with the prizes and millionaires. When will the next draw be in Colombia?

This Colombian Lottery game takes place every Wednesday at the same time, except on holidays. In those cases, the draw is postponed to the next business day.

Among the large number of prizes offered by this draw, the jackpot stands out, which is 1,500 million pesos. Then there are several dry ones with interesting money to reward. The largest of them is up to 50 million.

TODAY’s Grand Prize winning number was: 8412 series 198.

How much money can I win with the prize of the Lottery of Manizales of Colombia?

Date, days and times of the weekly draws of the Manizales Lottery

The Manizales Lottery draws are held every Wednesday starting at 22:30 Colombian time.