Red Bull changes its name for 2022 after joining forces with Oracle

Red Bull and Oracle Corporation have signed a multi-year major sponsorship deal beginning in 2022. Austrians and Americans are largely joining forces to support the Formula 1 team that will now be renamed Oracle Red Bull Racing.



Red Bull faces a very demanding 2022, in which its objective will be to successfully defend the title achieved with Max Verstappen last year. The energy drink brand will have another great partner this year, Oracle, who becomes the main sponsor of the team and its logos will shine more strongly on this new RB18.



Oracle and Red Bull started a commercial relationship in March 2021 and after this very successful start, in which the Americans played a decisive role in the simulations of the Austrians, they have extended their sponsorship agreement to a much larger one. From 2022 they will be main sponsors and will also be part of the team name.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner applauds the great work done by Oracle during the past season, as it allowed them to increase the number of simulations carried out by 1,000. The Americans were also part of Verstappen’s success and this new agreement reflects the mutual trust that exists in both heading into the new era of Formula 1.

“Oracle Cloud helped us make decisions last year in the races, which helped Max Verstappen take the title of world champion. They are able to spot and react quickly to opportunities and that is crucial on and off the track. This appearance on our official behalf demonstrates the confidence we have in them and their abilities,” Horner said in an official statement.

With this agreement, Oracle enters fully into a top-level sports category such as Formula 1. The Americans are already fully immersed in the Basketball NBA, since until 2019 they named the court of the champion of the 2015, 2017 and 2018 as are the Golden State Warriors.

