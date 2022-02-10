Ready to live together! Kendall Jenner advised her boyfriend Devin Booker in decorating her home

U.S-. Kendall Jenner Y Devin Booker not only do they share a love for each other, but they also have the same artistic taste, although this seems to have been influenced by the model. the star of the NBA He invited Architectural Digest to a tour of your home in your oasis in Arizonaand one particular piece caught the attention of the supermodel’s followers.

During the tour, Booker showed a mural sculpture of the guard of the phoenix suns. It is a piece of james turrell that the athlete copied after going on a trip to Arizona with Jenner. “We visited Roden Crater and were amazed at the experience,” said the model’s boyfriend. The Roden Crater features Turrell’s large-scale artwork created inside an extinct volcano.

he was so delighted Booker with the piece of art she also purchased a Turrell LED wall sculpture that stands out in one of her favorite rooms that also features a wine cellar. “It’s one of my favorite parts of the house, having this beautiful piece of art that my guests and I can appreciate while enjoying a meal. And if you look at it long enough, it starts to look like a floating box,” she expressed.

Casually, Jenner also has a LED wall sculpture Turrell at home. When the model invited Architectural Digest to his home in 2020, he greeted guests from the entrance, where the art piece is located. According to the model, Turrell “makes these pieces to meditate in front of them”. She also revealed that the piece is called Scorpiolike your zodiac sign.

It is no coincidence that the houses of Booker Y Jenner share a similar environment. The athlete revealed that he used the model’s interior design equipment, Clement Design. “I consider myself lucky to be surrounded by people with great style. Every time I enter the houses of my friends, I am like a sponge, I ask questions and absorb what I see”, explained the basketball player.



