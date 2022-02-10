The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has generated a multitude of reactions from members of the video game industry. In fact, in recent days, Phil Spencer, boss of the Xbox section, has given numerous statements about this movement and what it will hold in the future.

In fact, Spencer conducted an interview with the media Axios, where he commented on various things of interest related to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, if something stands out above the rest, it is that Phil Spencer has commented on what his wish is for the future of Call of Duty and WoW.

Phil Spencer comments on his wish about the future of Call of Duty and WoW

When asked about the subject, Spencer assured that he is very focused on the number of players who have franchises like Forza Horizon, Halo or Psychonauts, and accordingly assured that the future of Call of Duty and Wow that he wants is that it reaches even more players than before.

I love Forza stats [Horizon] 5 and Halo… I love how many people have played Psychonauts 2 vs. Psychonauts 1. So when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it’s, “How do we make sure this is the most played Todd Howard game ever?” Can we really make these games, can we allow them to reach more players than they’ve ever seen before? And I say this because I believe in the social impact of interactive entertainment. […] I want more people to be playing WoW in five years than they are playing today. I want more people to play Call of Duty in five years, more people to play Candy Crush in five years, because we’ve made it more accessible to more people.

Therefore, it seems that Phil Spencer is quite clear about what he wants the future of the franchises that are part of Xbox to be, and for this there is no doubt that Xbox Game Pass will have a fundamental role. What do you think of these statements? We read you in the comments.