performance, battery, display and more about Valve’s laptop

Some technological media have been able to test the console will begin to arrive at the end of February.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 8, 2022, 12:06 103 comments

We are in the launch month of Steam Deckthe portable Valve that will allow us to take our entire Steam library anywhere. The console has been sent in advance, in addition to the developers, to different media and influencers, leaving us with curious size comparisons and all kinds of details to clear up some doubts.

Valve has allowed videos on Steam Deck to be published for a few hours, and in the one that we leave you at the top of the news you can see a very complete analysis of its characteristics. The channel, which is called Linus Tech Tips, carries out numerous tests that will help the undecided to make a decision about whether or not to get the machine.

7 games chosen by Valve have been testedIn the video we can see some games running, but the highlights have to do with the screen, battery or performance. From the first, it stands out that the impact is not as surprising as with Switch OLED, but it is a very complete dashboard and stable at the level of color and contrast, highlighting its good role regarding lighting and reflections in dim environments.

Regarding performance, Valve has limited the tests to several specific games. Remedy Entertainment’s Control is one we see on the move, but so are Devil May Cry 5, Forza Horizon 5, Ghostrunner, Street Fighter V, Portal 2, and Dead Cells. The video highlights a good overall performance of these titles, but you can see for yourself how they look with different settings.

It is uncomfortable to press some buttonsIn relation to the battery, the eight hours of gameplay that they promise are fulfilled depending on the use. We are invited to, for example, limit the FPS to increase the lifespan, but in general it has more battery than its competitors direct, being able to lengthen the hours with less demanding titles and shorten the duration with games that demand more from the hardware. And what about comfort? Although it can be perfectly enjoyed, there is talk of some discomfort when using several buttons, becoming one of the few negative points to highlight, although it will always depend on the user’s hands and tolerance.

If you have reserved Steam Deck you will be interested to know that it has already set a release date: it will start to arrive from February 28 to the houses of the first users who have bought it, who will have to be attentive to their emails in the previous days. Their list of verified games keeps updating, so you can see for yourself which titles perform optimally on your console.

