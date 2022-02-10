Penélope Cruz and Adam Driver will star in ‘Ferrari’, the dream biopic of Michael Mann

Penélope Cruz, Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley lead the cast of ‘Ferrari’, the biopic of the legendary pilot directed by Michael Mann. The director of ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ or ‘Heat’ has been trying for several years to carry out a project based on the book ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and The Machine’, written by Brock Yates and published in 1991.

As reported dead lineDriver will play the famous racing driver and founder of the luxury car brand and the team that will bear his name, thus taking on a role that was first linked to Robert De Niro, then Christian Bale and later Hugh Jackman.

Penélope Cruz, recently nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actress for ‘Parallel Mothers’, will play Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica Garello, while Woodley will play his lover Lina Lardi.

The Enzo Ferrari biopic is scheduled to begin filming in Italy next May on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna region. Troy Kennedy Martin (‘The Italian Job’) and Mann himself will sign the script that adapts the book by Brock Yates. “To be able to count on these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bringing these unique characters to life in Modena and Emilia-Romagna is a dream come true,” said the director.

‘Ferrari’ will be set in the summer of 1957, at the protagonist’s greatest moment of crisis. With the car company that he created together with his wife going bankrupt, and having to face the death of his son, Enzo Ferrari will have to make the most important decision of his career.

With nothing to lose, the founder of Ferrari decides to bet it all on a 1,000-mile race in Italy, the brutal 1957 Mille Miglia. Over the course of the race, dark secrets of the marriage will come to light, as the drivers overtake their own limits in a dangerous circuit that will decide the course of their lives.

Died in 1988, Enzo Ferrari had a very successful career as a driver, but his legacy in the automobile industry, founding in 1939 one of the most prestigious brands in the motor world, has become a true legend.

