Pablo Motos reveals how bad he had it with the visit of Mark Wahlberg

This Tuesday, February 8, ‘El Hormiguero’ received Tom Holland as a guest. Hollywood actor came to promote and present his next movie ‘Uncharted’, which will be released on February 11. This is based on the video game saga that already has eight released and another on the way. After Pablo Motos interviewed him, he wanted to know what differences could be found between the feature film and the original video games.

«We decided that we did not want it to be a direct copy, we prefer to give something new to the fans of the saga and what we do is tell the first adventure»Said the actor who also plays Spider-Man. “What’s great about the movie is that for fans who play the games it’s a new story, something they haven’t seen before, and for fans who haven’t played the video game it’s an origin story or kind of a welcome to the world of ‘Uncharted’”.

Motos wanted to point out that «The idea was to have made the film in 2008, what happens is that it has been delayed so much that Mark Wahlberg, who was going to be the protagonist, now plays Drake’s teacher». “You can tell he’s older,” Holland told him, laughing. «Can’t you see he’s a little jealous? It is that the protagonist was going to be him and now it is you … », launched the Valencian. The Londoner told him that “that question is a bit complicated and you can cause me problems, you better ask him. I don’t know the answer, he’s probably not jealous.”

It was here that Pablo Motos recalled the American actor’s visit to the program, where he experienced a moment of tension: “It was believed that we were playing a joke on him.” «He began to break legal tender bills, which is the most illegal thing to do on television. They could have put us all in jail. That is Mark Wahlberg, be careful with him, ”added the presenter of the Antena 3 program about the fact that it could cost them to enter prison.