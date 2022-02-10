Oscar: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Will Smith, nominated for best actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), benedict cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick, Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) are the best actor nominees for the Oscars. The ceremony will be next March 27 in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, the film “The power of the dog”, by filmmaker Jane Campion, leads the nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars with 12 nominations, which the Hollywood Academy announced on Tuesday.

Behind this drama are “Dune”, with 10 nominations, “Belfast” and “West Side Story”, with 7 each, and “King Richard”, with 6 nominations.

The Oscar for best film will be disputed between “Belfast”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Dune”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”.

Added to that list is the Japanese “Drive My Car”which, like “Parasite” did in 2020, will compete both in the category of best general film and in the international section, which left out the Spanish “El Buen Patron”, the Mexican “Night of Fire” and the Panamanian “Plaza Cathedral”.

The rest of the nominees for best foreign feature film are: “Flee” (Denmark), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan) and “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway ).

Source: EFE