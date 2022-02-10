Oscar 2022: Where can I see the nominated films

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. And once again, several of the nominated films are available on streaming platforms, as well as in theaters, as the theater industry continues to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning by “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross and “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan on the Oscars website, “Good Morning America” ​​and elsewhere. Netflix’s western drama “The Power of the Dog” and sci-fi epic “Dune” led the nominees with 12 and 10 nominations each, respectively.

Several of this year’s nominees can be accessed on a variety of pay-per-view and subscription streaming services, from Netflix to Disney+, while some remain exclusively in theaters.

Here’s a complete guide to where you can find all the nominated feature films ahead of the Oscars, as well as what our film critics had to say about them. You can access the home pages for each movie by clicking the streaming service links below.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC.