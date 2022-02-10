Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

For just over 15 years, director Christopher Nolan’s films were always linked to the Warner Bros. studio. This changed in 2021, when the director got angry with the studio for the decision they made to send that year’s releases to theaters simultaneously. and its HBO Max streaming platform.

It was not a simple anger, it was the breakdown of a relationship of years that caused Nolan to leave the studio and start his new project in a new house: Universal.

So his next film: Oppenheimer will belong to that studio.

The story will follow scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. This brilliant physicist was the one who led the efforts to build the atomic bomb for his country in times of war and who later found himself confronting the moral consequences of his scientific advance.

It is based on the book: American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy, a Nolan classic, will play the physicist. Emily Blunt to his wife and Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek and Josh Hartnett will also be in the cast.

Its premiere is scheduled for the winter holidays of 2023 (Thursday, July 20).