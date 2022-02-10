Openly, Cardi B reveals what she misses most these days

the rapper Cardi-B He is one of the celebrities who has most clearly spoken out about the importance of respecting isolation measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. coronavirus and that he has dared to criticize in very harsh terms both his colleagues and the US government: the former, for using their privileged position to access evidence that should be reserved for those who really need it, and the latter, for allowing it and thus contribute to increasing alarm among the population.

However, that is not the only thing that worries the artist these days. Despite the passion with which she expresses herself on her social networks, in private, cardi she is going through a moment of ‘slump’ caused by a change in her relationship dynamics with her husband Offset.





“I’ve had a lot of sex, a lot, and now I have my period and I can’t even have it”, he confessed in a direct Instagram from his mansion in Los Angeles.

In reality, the lack of sex has only been the last straw that has broken the camel’s back and, in reality, the current state of mind of the music star is also explained by a host of circumstances, such as, for example, the problems stomach problems that caused him to spend several days without eating and finally forced him to be admitted to the hospital.

“I miss my family, I miss my friends… I have never felt so alone before. I do nothing but watch movies and documentaries », she added to summarize her quarantine period.

By: Bang Showbiz