On these platforms you can see the films nominated for the Oscar 2022 – El Sol de Sinaloa

The ceremony of Oscars 2022 is getting closer, moviegoers and the general public stays on the edge of their seats waiting for the night of March 27 to take place for this ceremony that recognizes the most outstanding films we had this year.

Therefore, we have prepared a list with the films nominated and the streaming platforms on which you can enjoy these works so you can see them and compare your opinion with the academy’s decision.

Netflix:

Being the most important platform in streamingthe Netflix catalog has 10 films that will participate for the recognition of the academy at the Academy ceremony.

Such is the case “Tik Tik… Boom!”, a musical starring Andrew Garfield which is nominated in the best actor section.

On the other hand, we find the film “The Mitchell vs Machine” nominated in the category of best film animated.

In addition, of these two films, there are 8 other films on this platform and if you are a lover of movie theater you have to see like “The Power of the Dog”, “Don’t Look Up”, “The Hand of God”, “Madres Paralelas”, “The Lost Daughter”, “Audiable”, “Lead Me Home”, “Three Songs For Benazir”.

amazon prime:

Last year amazon prime gave us the winner for best editing “The sound of metal”, and this time it has two nominated films in its catalog. We refer to “Being the Ricardos”, starring Nicole Kidman who will compete for the award for best actress. The other option will compete in musical and visual sections, it is titled “No Time To Die”

.

HBOMax:

With a nomination for best actor, Willie Smith stars in the movie “King Richard”, in which he plays the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Another film that has won awards at other ceremonies is “Dune”, a film that is recognized for its visual section and soundtrack

On this platform you can also find “Coming 2 America”.

Disney+ and star+:

It is more than obvious that for the Academy Awards it could not be missing Disney which, on this occasion, brings us five nominations in the ranks such is the case of “Encanto”, which stands out for its musical section and is in dispute for best animated film. On the other hand, on Star+, this “Fre Guy” movie starring RYan Reynold that joins the contention for best special effects.

Here you can also find “Cruella” starring Emma Stone“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Luca”, “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

AppleTV+:

With the participation of Eugenio Derbez, “Coda” is a film that you cannot miss and that is nominated in three different categories. Likewise, another work that you can find on Apple Tv + is “The Tragedy of MacBeth”, starring Denzel Washington who seeks to win the Oscar for best actor.

