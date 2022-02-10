Olympic athletes are ready to show that they are also vulnerable

Jamie Anderson stands on the podium after winning the gold medal in women’s freestyle skiing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 12, 2018. (Bedel Saget/The New York Times)

Simone Biles will not compete in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but her spirit will be there, in the minds of many top athletes.

To her fans, Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts in history, but to other Olympians, including those who compete in winter sports, Biles is a source of inspiration of another kind.

She gave voice to the shared feelings: the doubts, the worries and the pressures. By speaking openly about mental health, along with other sports stars like tennis player Naomi Osaka, Biles gave them tacit permission to be vulnerable. She reminded her followers, friends and family of hers that even the best athletes in the world have fears and feelings.

“What Simone Biles did was so important and the message was so powerful for all of us, that we realized that it is valid not to be well”, commented Anna Gasser, gold medalist in snowboarding in her third appearance in the Olympic Games.

“It gave me the feeling that it was like a turning point,” added Gasser. “The message from Simone Biles was that we are not just athletes, we are we are also human beings and not robots”.

This message from Biles resonated in Beijing as athletes were coping with the pandemic and the uncertainty that coronavirus testing creates. On Monday, American figure skater Vincent Zhou had to withdraw from the Winter Olympics after testing positive; he posted this news on social media in an emotional five-minute video from his hotel room of him trying to hold back tears.

“I have taken all the precautions that I can,” he said. “I have isolated myself so much that sometimes loneliness has overwhelmed me that I have felt in the last couple of months.

American Nick Goepper after winning the silver medal in men’s freestyle skiing, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

It was at the Tokyo Olympics last August that, by his own decision, Biles withdrew from competition. He made a bad horse jump, he felt that I didn’t have the right mental conditions and withdrew from the team final.

Her followers, being used to seeing her smiling and winning, as if her reason for existing was to entertain and impress, were very surprised. Certainly there were signs, none more shocking than Biles’s own words about a week before the Olympics when she told The New York Times that the happiest thing about his career was “I think that when I have vacations”.

Some people criticized her for giving up, others praised her for her honesty.

Now, the Winter Olympics are here. And Biles is an example for those who are about to compete, not because he is infallible, but for being human.

One by one, and more than ever before, Olympians are showing their vulnerable side. They say it’s a healthy change for competitors who spend the better part of four years working in relative confinement and who are then asked to be perfect when it comes time to compete in the Olympics.

“I could see myself reflected in Simone because, even six months from that moment, I already I was feeling the pressure and the strain”, commented skier Jamie Anderson, who has twice won the gold medal in freestyle skiing and is qualified to participate in Beijing. “And lately life has been so strange that it’s hard to be in control of almost anything.”

Stress is exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. As in Tokyo last summer, the athletes in Beijing cannot be accompanied by family or friends due to strict protocols that prevent travel to China, where foreign fans are not allowed.

That has simply added more pressure. Anderson, a 31-year-old Californian who conveys a sense of calm and serenity, told us that the pressure of her first Olympics, in 2014, caused her to physical damage.

“I ended up with no hair on an entire area of ​​my head, like a bald spot, and I was only 22 years old,” he said.

Anderson went ahead and won gold; then he did it again in 2018. He acknowledged what Biles already knew: that expectations rise with every win.

“Success can end for all of us, especially defending the title,” Anderson said. “Like everyone has their hopes pinned on you. They all say: ‘Bring us the gold!’ But hey, isn’t silver so good? Or the bronze? It’s a huge psychological pressure.”

American Faye Gulini, 29, has been one of the best cross-country snowsurfers in the world for the last decade. (Photo: Reuters)

It’s not just defending champions who are under that pressure. Faye Gulini, 29, has been one of the best cross-country snowsurfers in the world for the past decade, but her sport, in which athletes pack down hills, take big jumps and turn very closed, it is both dangerous and unpredictable.

“I can be in the top three in the world for ten years and nobody cares, unless I win a gold medal at the Olympics,” she said. “And I shouldn’t care, but I do. I want to have that metal. I want something that says I made a lot of sacrifices and worked very hard for a long time, see? I want something to hold on to when this is all over.”

For athletes like Gulini, the pressure is not just to win. It goes beyond metal. Last summer, started seeing a sports psychologist for the first time.

“I felt like I was going to throw up,” Gulini explained. “I felt that guilt What did I not prepare for this or that moment? And it was as if he could hardly control her anymore. she felt a constant pressure and anxiety. And people would ask me: ‘Is this your fourth Olympiad?’ or: ‘Are you going to win?’ It’s not that easy. And it’s getting harder and harder.”

“The difficult thing is the family, the one who spent their life savings, the one who has dedicated everything for you to succeed and just because they want it for you,” Gulini said. “What is difficult is disappointing her, disappoint your team, your teammates”.

“I think my sport is an undervalued sport and if we don’t do well, the money that is meant to develop it at the youth level won’t come, and at some point our sport could disappear. It’s not just about my results, it’s about my team. If we don’t show the world that what we do is great, then no one is going to want to do it.”

It is the typical pressure that athletes feeleither from themselves or from other people. If there is an Olympian capable of feeling what it means to be Biles — to be considered the best of all time and to carry the weight of the expectations of unknowns who assume that anything less than gold is a failure — it is the surfer of snow Shaun White.

White, now 35 and participating in her fifth Olympiad, has won three Olympic gold medals in the half pipe and for a generation was the face of her sport.

“I don’t know her very well,” White said, referring to Biles. “But if you think there is all this pressure from the outside worldthe one you put on yourself is double or triple”.

White commented that Biles “it was amazing”, especially since he had a different kind of pressure than he felt, even due to the delay of a year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the fact that gymnasts almost always have only one opportunity in a routine, while snow surfers usually have two or three.

“I really liked seeing how people reacted, like another athlete from a different field,” White said. “And it’s really amazing to see the way openly stated how he was feeling and made the world accept it.”

American alpine ski racer Alice Merryweather stopped participating in the 2020-21 season due to suffering from an eating disorder. In September, he had gone to a training camp and he really disliked the exercises and the time he spent on the mountain; she wondered where her love for skiing had gone. A doctor diagnosed her with anorexia.

Alice Merryweather stopped participating in the 2020-21 season due to suffering an eating disorder. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I kept trying hard and saying to myself: ‘You should really like this, what’s wrong with you?’ I just try to be the best athlete that I can,” she explained.

Merryweather told us that he started talk openly with your friends and colleagues of equipment. Almost everyone knew someone who had been through something similar. “Then I thought: why don’t we talk more about it? I am not alone in this,” she commented.

Last summer he returned to skiing and his love for the sport was renewed. He was going to participate in the Olympics when, while training in September, he had an accident and suffered a serious leg injury. Rehabilitation could take 18 months or more, which means she will miss the Beijing Olympics and next year’s season.

Merryweather is willing to talk about her vulnerability with anyone who wants to listen.

“After dealing with eating disorder and meeting the dark that I can experience when I don’t pay attention to myself and I don’t listen to what I really need, I fear what I can do to myself, “he said. “I am afraid of slipping and having an eating disorder relapse. I am afraid of not prioritizing and not finding little joys and passions here and there and that will make me spiral again. That is something that scares me every day that passes.”

However, he takes comfort in knowing that his story and his willingness to talk about it could help other people. She’s also grateful to be one of the Olympians who speak up, open up and get their friends, teammates and strangers talking about things that make them uncomfortable, much like Biles did last summer.

Merryweather mentioned that fans almost always see Olympians as entertainers, as athletes who are lucky enough to do what they do and who aren’t affected by pressure, either obvious or unobvious.

“Even for a long time I thought this is what I committed to, so I have to be able to handle it,” Merryweather told us. “It wasn’t until I was really in trouble that I realized that, well, I really have to take care of myself. I’m a human being, I can’t just be an athlete”.

