Not only Chicharito, the vetoed one who would return to El Tri and seat Andrés Guardado

The player who would return with Chicharito al Tri to seat Guardado

February 09, 2022 5:10 p.m.

Gerardo Martino has worried about the lack of goals in the Mexican team and this is because after the triple day, only Henry Martin scored on play and Raul Jimenez in penalty, for the Tata considers bringing back to Javier Hernandez.

But the return of Chicharito It would not be the only one since the Mexican striker would find a way for one of his relatives to accompany him. Is about Marco Fabian de la Mora, who is a member of the Mazatlan and would be happy to return to El Tri.

The problem for both players is that they do not match Andrés Guardado, a player who would have asked that Chicharito not be considered for the Mexican team, however, given the need for a striker, Tata would try to agree with both players.

Chicharito’s conditions to return to the national team

One of the requests I would have Javier Hernandez upon his return to the national team is that the hierarchy be respected, given that he is the top scorer in the Mexican teamin addition to the fact that his image is not handled within the Tri, since that started the discussion between the Femexfut and the player.

