Nintendo Switch Sports Announced as Wii Sports Sequel

We bring interesting news from the new February Nintendo Direct. This is one of the announcements that have been shared in the presentation in relation to the confirmation of a new title: Nintendo Switch Sports.

Surprising confirmation in the Direct

This time, the announcement has been confirmed in today’s presentation. It is a new title that is on its way to Nintendo Switch. You can find what has been confirmed live just below:

Nintendo Switch Sports: Players will need to racket, kick, and smash their way to victory in this sports collection that puts them in the thick of the action! They can play in person or online with family and friends, or challenge players from around the world in this new installment of the classic Wii Sports series. Players will compete in six sports using the Joy-Con controllers, including soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (a kind of sword fight). The moves they make in reality will be faithfully reproduced in-game. Additionally, players will be able to use the Joy-Con controller in combination with the leg strap accessory (included with the physical version of the game) to kick the ball in Duel Soccer mode. On the other hand, a free update is planned in the fall that will add an additional sport to the catalog: golf! It’s time to get into the action and work out in Nintendo Switch Sports, which will be available on April 29. Pre-orders begin in Nintendo eShop at the end of the presentation. And, finally, an Online Play Test will be held in which Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can participate between February 19 and 20.

Achieve victory with rackets, kicks and spikes in #NintendoSwitchSports, the next installment in the Wii Sports series due out on April 29! 🏐 🏸 🎳 ⚽ ⚔️ 🎾 pic.twitter.com/v9khBHicMH — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) February 9, 2022

We will continue to keep an eye out for more details about this release. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

The premise of these presentations

Nintendo Direct is an online presentation offered by Nintendo worldwide, where information on content or franchises related to Nintendo is presented, such as information about its games and consoles. The event is presented by the different divisions where the company resides, depending on the region. It began oriented only towards Japan, but later it spread to Europe and America, causing a furor among fans. Each president of the divisions directs his comments and information to his state of residence, therefore, the information varies between regions, although minimally. Through these types of programs, Nintendo wants its customers to better understand updates, what’s new in its entertainment systems and interaction through interviews, comments or questions to the respective producers of the game to which they are appointment. The conferences vary according to the company’s wishes, they can sometimes talk about only one video console, or both at the same time, they mention in detail the process and the way in which their software and hardware are being developed. Thanks to this, the video game press and the market itself will be very aware of what the company is developing in the future or is about to be published. The basis of these conferences is the way in which they are used, since it is very original, and its purpose is that the client knows what Nintendo is developing for entertainment and they can be sure of their purchase.

Fountain. Fountain.