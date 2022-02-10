Nicole Kidman to star in new feminist series for Apple TV+ from the creators of ‘Glow’

AppleTV+ remains determined to fill her grill with Hollywood stars. The platform has just given the green light to Roaran anthology starring Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet – In search of freedom), Merritt Wever (believe me) Y Alison Brie (Community). The adaptation of the book of short stories by cecelia ahern It is the first project of Liz Flahive Y Carly Mensch that goes ahead after the collaboration agreement signed between the creators of Glow and Apple’s streaming service.

Roar It will consist of eight half-hour episodes, always told from a female point of view. Ahern’s book is a collection of thirty short stories featuring a woman exploring an absurd contradiction or problem in her life. The writer has already worked on television as co-creator and producer of Samantha Who?the comedy starring Christina Applegate between 2007 and 2009. Postcript I love youdrama with Hillary Swank about a young widow trying to rebuild her life is also based on one of her texts.

Nicole Kidman will continue to be linked in 2021 to a medium that does not stop giving her joy. In 2020, the actress was the protagonist of the two most watched HBO series: Big Little Lies Y The Undoing, for which she has just been nominated at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild. This year she will collaborate again with David E Kelley Y Liane Moriartyresponsible for the adaptation and the original novel of Big Little Liesin Nine Perfect Strangersa thriller miniseries in which he will star alongside Melissa McCarthy.

Thanks to their new project, Flahive and Mensch will be able to recover from the traumatic cancellation of Glow. Netflix decided to abandon the series starring Alison Brie herself despite the fact that the filming of the fourth season had already begun. The extra cost of the strict anti-COVID-19 measures required by recordings in the pandemic was the reason for making the difficult decision.

