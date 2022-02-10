“New song in the works.” Britney Spears announces her musical comeback on Instagram

After being released from her father’s guardianship, Britney Spears He has given good news to his followers through social networks. This is new music on the way so we will soon be able to hear news from the Princess of Pop.

The star has used his Instagram account to upload a video in which he is heard vocalizing and in the message he clarifies that he is not auditioning but that there is a “new song in the works”.

in case you missed it : In the style of Star Wars, Grimes presents the clip of “Player Of Games”

In addition, he added that he sought information from her to remind himself who he is in the music industry.

“I’m reminding myself and the world who I am! Yes… I will be my own cheerleader 📣… Why???? I’m here to remind my ‘posh’ white family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me and never will! «, reads the post that has just over two million views.

In addition to this post, britney uploaded another snapshot taken by the late photographer Herb Ritts with a message that many attribute to his family.

“Sit down and stay humble y’all…and kiss my fucking ass 💋🍑!!!!!”

Britney Spears It became a trend this year due to the #FreeBritney movement which was on social networks in the middle of the process against her father, Jamie Spears.

in case you missed it : They create Rosca de Reyes inspired by Tim Burton films

After five months of being in court and the lawyer came to his defense Mathew Rosenghart, The singer won her freedom in which she can decide on medical, financial and personal matters, which she has not been able to do since 2008.

LDAV

Related