Neither triple nor mortal: the leap from music to cinema and platforms – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The ambition to shine like Elvis Presley moving his pelvis and with the whole prison dancing rock and roll in ‘Jailhouse Rock’, or to bring the most acid critics to their knees, like Bjork in 2000 with her impressive film debut with ‘Dancer in the Dark’ is a yearning that always seems to be always within the secret dreams of the musicians.

It doesn’t matter if they are rappers, metalheads or reggaeton. The screen seems to be as strong a magnet as microphones or electric guitars. 50 Cent, Eminem, Frank Sinatra, his satanic majesty Mick Jagger, Carlos Vives and even Shakira, at the time, wrote their own history.

Now a new generation of Colombian singers seeks to take not only the cinema, the soap operas, but also the platforms of HBO, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“The fusion of the two worlds, that of music and that of acting, only has profits for companies and artists. For us it is an incredible opportunity to develop our artistic interests in another way and both we and the platforms are going to reach new audiences. There is no loss”, Yatra recalled in an interview,

Yatra, the interpreter of ‘Dos oruguitas’, the Oscar-nominated song from the movie ‘Encanto’, is now preparing to be the protagonist of the series ‘Once upon a time but no longer’, a romantic comedy with the air of a musical that will premiere in this first quarter on Netflix. With 28.8 million followers on Instagram, the singer has already made the leap. But he is not the only one.

Before the platforms, reggaeton artists came to the movies. It was in ‘Fast and Furious’ where the flow of some artists was transformed into a performance in front of the camera. “As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over to film,” Vin Diesel, star of the saga, said at the time.

“They are expected to leave all praise at the door to embrace the character with integrity. And that is exactly what Ozuna has done, ”she added when welcoming the reggaeton player.

Don Omar and Tego Calderón were also seduced by the roar of the engines and the action that breaks all the laws of physics and bills millions at the box office.

Now, Maluma joins Jennifer Lopez in ‘Marry Me’, a movie that is released in theaters and soon on HBO Max. López has not been a stranger to the seventh art, where she has not only been as an actress but as a producer, combining her universes, and being, by far, one of the most recognized Latinas in that industry.

“My role is that of Bastián, an urban artist who is engaged to be married to Jennifer,” Maluma recalled, adding that he hopes this experience “opens the doors of Hollywood for him.”

In this Latin preview, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus also have projects. One of them is with the Argentine Thiago PZK, who starred in the movie ‘Cato’ in 2021, at the beginning of his career. While Disney wasted no time and signed the Colombian Pipe Bueno to do ‘Siempre fue yo’, in which he stars with the Mexican Karol Sevilla and the Colombians Christian Tappan and Juliana Galvis, where he sings pop and urban music.

At other times, artists like Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12 of last year, consolidated their musical careers by making movies.

Between 1972 and 1991, the Mexican made 21 films with titles such as ‘My dear old man’, ‘For your damned love’, ‘El cuatrero’, ‘Sinvergüenza, pero honesto’, ‘Like Mexico there are no two’ and his unbeatable ‘La ley from the Mount’. They were productions that elevated him as an idol.

The Spanish Raphael, another interpreter who is beyond good and evil, has been in 15 productions, including biographical documentaries.

And in the 70s, his compatriot Marisol, considered a child prodigy in her country, was directed in musicals by the American Mel Ferrer.

Miguel Bosé sang and acted from a very young age. ‘High heels’ and the terrifying ‘Suspiria’, in a small role as a dancer in a dance academy and satanic witches, have been examples of his other artistic pursuits.

Returning to the American continent, Rubén Blades has fought with ‘Predator’ in the second part of the science fiction saga and even with zombies in the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ series.

Nor should we forget that Marc Anthony managed to give another flavor to his son salsa with performances in films such as ‘Man on Fire’, with Denzel Washington; ‘Bringin out the Dead’, opposite Nicolas Cage, and ‘Runaway Bride’, a romantic comedy by Julia Roberts.

In Colombia, Carlos Vives had an outstanding career as an actor and his character ‘Escalona’ helped him to launch his musical career, which before Vallenato was torn between pop and rock. He not only represented the vallenato composer, he was also a heartthrob and boxer in ‘Gallito Ramírez’, one of his most remembered soap operas. And we must not forget his flirtation with rock in Spanish and love in ‘Loca passion’.

The one who was once called the queen of the tecnocarrilera, the great Marbelle, ventured to be an actress and represent herself in ‘Amor sincere’, her RCN bioseries, among other examples.

Carolina Gaitán, for her part, started out in a musical contest, soon became an actress, and both on television and in the theater she has combined her two facets.

Something that Shakira tried with ‘El oasis’, a telenovela that she starred in at the age of 17. But her incredible musical fame curbed that aspiration of hers.

Netflix took a risk with the life of Nicky Jam, with him as the protagonist, in a story about his most difficult moments and also those of his glory. It was not a success, but it did lead the platform to think about other worlds related to music, such as ‘Garotas de Ipanema’, about the birth of bossa nova, and ’45 revolutions’, with the development of the music industry in Spain .

In 2021, Amazon Prime broadcast ‘El niño de Medellín’, an approach to life outside and inside the scenes of J Balvin, as well as the reality show ‘Everybody Loves Natti’, with the Dominican Natti Natasha. Maluma was not far behind in the format of recreating reality and was measured against the adventure of narrating the documentary about the Colombia team on that streaming platform, before the tense panorama that today has the soccer team one step away from being in the World Cup in Qatar, but from the living room of each player’s house.

Of course, the Anglo world is centuries ahead of us, because in addition to Sinatra and Presley, Cher, recognized for her musical career, won an Oscar for best actress for her participation in ‘Moon Spell’, a 1997 film that starred Nicolas Cage, and also won a Golden Globe.

And another diva, Liza Minelli, won the Oscar for best actress in 1973 for ‘Cabaret’, while the performer Barbara Streisand took the statuette in the same category in 1968 for ‘Funny Girl’, and in 1976 for the best song, that of ‘A star is born’.

Whitney Houston also came to the movies. In 1992 she acted in ‘The Bodyguard’, with Kevin Costner, and Madonna was in ‘Evita’. In that decade almost all rap stars tried their luck as film and television actors. Ice-T played gang members and criminals on America’s dangerous streets, before becoming Detective Odafin Tutuola for 23 seasons on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ In 2002, Eminem recounted his life before fame and controversy by playing himself in ‘8 Mile’.

The list cannot miss Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. The latter surprised in a recent version of ‘A Star Is Born’ and now for her character in the film ‘The Gucci House’, as Maurizio Gucci’s killer. And of course: we must not forget certain minimal appearances but capable of filling the entire screen, or how to forget Keith Richards in Pirates of the Caribbean!