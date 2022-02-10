Napoli no longer wants to loan Hirving Lozano to the Mexican National Team

Hirving Lozano

February 08, 2022 11:21 a.m.

Napoli is very angry about the injury he suffered Hirving “Chucky” Lozano in the game of the Mexican National Team against Panama, so he would ask that he not be called on the next FIFA Date to avoid more risks with the Mexican player.

“Chucky” Lozano is one of the Mexican players who are experiencing a good football moment and is also the undisputed starter in the Neapolitan team, so his team is concerned about the time the player will have to be off the pitch.

It should be noted that Lozano was already injured for playing a competition of the Concacaf when he said goodbye to the 2021 Gold Cup in the first match with the National Team Gerardo Martinodue to a tremendous shock suffered 10 minutes into the match against Trinidad and Tobago, in the group stage of the Concacaf zone tournament.

Recovery time

According to specialized media, the recovery time for a shoulder dislocation ranges from 6 to 12 weeks, so the Chucky Lozano he could be out for one to three months, depending on the severity of the injury.

