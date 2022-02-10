Musicals star in ‘Cinema Thursdays’ starting tomorrow with titles like ‘Mamma Mia!’ or ‘Moulin Rouge’

Every Thursday until June at the Paco de Lucía Auditorium of the Alcobendas Art Center

The Department of Culture of the City Council of Alcobendas starts this Thursday a new cycle of its program ‘Jueves de Cine’, which on this occasion will feature the musicals, starting with ‘La, La Land’ and with titles like ‘Mamma Mia!’ or ‘Moulin Rouge’.

After those dedicated to making the LGTBI community visible, the great films of Berlanga or Korean cinema, the residents of Alcobendas will now be able to enjoy great titles of the “most current” musical cinema.

Specifically, there will be eight feature films that have reaped “numerous successes” in recent years. The cycle kicks off with the Oscar-winning ‘La, La, Land. The city of stars this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Paco de Lucía Auditorium of the Art Center. The film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone managed to win six Oscars.

The February 24, ‘Once’, an Irish film starring Glen Hansard, from the band The Frames, from 2007, has been scheduled. The musical cabaret ‘Moulin Rouge’ with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor will be the protagonist of ‘Cinema Thursday’ on March 10, while on March 24, we will be able to remember the life of Freddy Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

In Two of the most recognized romantic musical comedies will be screened in April, the first on April 7 with music by the Beatles, ‘Yesterday’ and the second scheduled for April 21 and recalls the hits of Abba ‘Mamma Mia!’. The biopic about Elton John will arrive on May 5. ‘Rocketman’ chronicles his life from when he was a child prodigy to becoming a superstar.

The cycle will end on May 19 with the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper. Cooper with Lady Gaga stars in ‘A Star Is Born’, with eight Oscar nominations, and which won the statuette for Best Original Song for Shallow, sung by the leading couple.

All screenings take place on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in the Paco de Lucía Auditorium of the Alcobendas Art Center. Access will be free until the capacity of the room is completed.

Alcobendas City Council has recalled that it is mandatory the use of the mask and keep the safety distance both when accessing the auditorium and during the performance.