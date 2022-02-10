Morena and opposition collide in San Lázaro for revocation of mandate











© Provided by La Jornada

Chamber of Deputies session room. Photo Cristina Rodriguez





Mexico City. The benches in the Chamber of Deputies once again confronted positions, this time for the revocation of the presidential mandate that, Morena defended, will be done “despite the National Electoral Institute.” The opposition, meanwhile, insisted that this exercise is “a farce.”

During the session, and in the face of criticism from the PAN, PRI, and PRD, Marcos Medina (Morena) maintained that those parties “are bothered because it is not enough to remove the President, but it bothers them more because we are going to set a precedent so that never come back to power again.”

The PAN member Jorge Triana, meanwhile, considered that the consultation “is one more distraction, as we have seen many in this six-year term, such as the misnamed raffle for the presidential plane and now the ‘pause’ in relations with Spain.”

Video: They protest against the decree that will regulate oppositions for teachers (EFE America) They protest against the decree that will regulate oppositions for teachers



Click to see the full video



replay video

FOLLOWING

He argued that Morena misnames the exercise as ratification, when Congress approved a reform to include the figure of revocation. “It was born badly, with a poorly asked question, crooked, because the regime’s own applauds request the removal of its President, that is political schizophrenia. And they delivered thousands of false signatures, with photographs of dead people, dogs, cats and furniture.

Also the PRI member Jorge Zarzosa questioned that Morena “searched for signatures to request the revocation even under the stones, well even under the tombs.”

Zarzosa even slipped that it was defined on April 10 because on such a date, in 1864, Maximilian of Habsburg accepted the crown of emperor of Mexico “and on that day they will want to appoint someone who lives in a palace as king of Mexico.”

Marcos Medina refuted that the date was imposed by the INE and that, in any case, April 10 is more relevant for Morena because on such a day, in 1919, General Emiliano Zapata Salazar was assassinated.

“It is you who like to be courtiers of the monarchists, you are interested, more than the King of Spain, in staying well with Iberdrola”, he returned. And, before the position of the PAN, he stated that “it is not political schizophrenia, it is called democracy and citizen exercise.”